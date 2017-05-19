Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Inclusion, pray tell

Re Félicitations! Trudeau Cheers Montreal’s Diversity At City’s 375th Birthday (May 18): Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard think a Roman Catholic mass celebrates religious diversity?

I am struggling to understand how a Catholic service commemorates diversity, since it doesn’t speak to Jews, Muslims, Hindus etc. It also ignores our First Nations citizens, who were not Catholic practitioners when the French colonizers arrived to take over their lands.

In a province that values disallowing any sign of religious observance in public employees – such as wearing a hijab, a cross or a kippah – this is the ultimate irony.

Just proves who is really the “in” crowd in Montreal.

Liane Sharkey, a Montrealer living in Toronto

The term “tone deaf” has been used in recent commentary on the issue of cultural appropriation. I wondered if we were seeing yet another instance of it, but “tone deaf” really doesn’t do this justice. The more appropriate term is “appalling.”

Judi McCallum, Toronto

Include. Exclude

Re CBC Editor Reassigned After Cultural-Appropriation Blunder (May 18): Steve Ladurantaye, the recently deposed managing editor of The National and the author of 26 rules for journalists using Twitter, might consider adopting my two simple rules of survival for straight white males:

1) Avoid all social media;

2) Never address any issue related to race, gender or sexual orientation …

Bernard Lahey, Montreal

Re Ornithological Appropriation (editorial cartoon, May 17): There should be a place for respectful conversations about ethical writing and cultural appropriation – and even a place for humour.

But Brian Gable’s raven cartoon, where the raven complains to Edgar Allan Poe of “ornithological appropriation,” sabotages hope for dialogue.

And it wasn’t funny.

Madeleine Cole, Iqaluit

Brian Gable’s raven cartoon was brilliant. It caused me to reflect on other, respected literature.

Is Fifteen Dogs canine appropriation?

What about Beautiful Losers, with Leonard Cohen's sensitive treatment of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha?

And A Canticle for Leibowitz – what the blazes is that?

Zachary Jacobson, Ottawa

The raven cartoon was not funny. You are not paying attention.

This is no time to make light of the discussion of cultural appropriation swirling around us. We non-Indigenous people need to shut up and listen right now.

Sally J. McLean, Toronto

Did your Canadian cartoon “appropriate” an American poet and an American raven?

R.J. Monterio, Fredericton

Aga Khan in Canada

Re Trudeau A No-Show At Aga Khan Event (May 17): The Global Centre for Pluralism opened its new international headquarters in Ottawa on Tuesday. On behalf of the board of directors, we are delighted to see this next chapter in the centre’s life begin.

Speeches by the Aga Khan and Governor-General David Johnston seized on the opportunity to discuss how Canada has a responsibility in the world to share its experience with diversity and to demonstrate that pluralism is, indeed, possible.

To bring this centre to life, the Aga Khan has invested $10-million in the centre’s endowment fund and $35-million to restore its headquarters – a landmark heritage building in Ottawa that required considerable restoration. The Government of Canada matched his contribution. The Aga Khan also supplied the vision, discussing the idea for years with Canadian leaders and securing multipartisan support.

He has demonstrated his tremendous, long-term commitment to promoting inclusion and respect for diversity, both in Canada and around the world.

This should not be overlooked, but rather celebrated and encouraged.

Adrienne Clarkson, chair of the executive committee, board of directors, Global Centre for Pluralism; Huguette Labelle, member, board of directors, Global Centre for Pluralism

Canada in Mali

Re Mali’s Not For Us (editorial, May 16): I work part-time in Mali for a Canadian charity I founded to partner with Malians to operate a remote community health centre. I beg to differ with your editorial.

It’s generally agreed that terrorism anywhere in the world should be opposed. Shouldn’t Canada do its part?

Mali is a fledgling democracy; the vast majority of Malians just want a better life. Mali is peaceful in the part of the country where more than 90 per cent of the population lives.

I find it really ironic that The Globe and Mail this week reported the story about how Ottawa in the 1980s under Pierre Trudeau totally disregarded the massacres in Zimbabwe – and let’s not talk about Rwanda (Cables Reveal Ottawa’s Muted Reaction To Zimbabwe Massacre, May 15). Here is a chance in Mali for another Trudeau to make a difference in Africa and help protect the law-abiding majority of Malians.

Of course it takes some courage, but together with the more than 12,000 other UN troops already there, it shouldn’t be that difficult to handle this band of insurgents in the Sahara. France took care of the main threat in three weeks.

I talked with a Malian on a bus in December going to work for a Canadian mining company who said the company treats him well. Think about others working and learning new skills from Canada, or our national economic interest if you must.

John Telgmann, Kingston

Are we then to conform to the nostalgic ideal of Pearsonian peacekeeping and avoid the trouble that Mali seems to invite? If so, our services will be seriously unemployed, as such “ideal” venues will be few and far between.

Arthur Milne, Calgary

In abnormal times …

Re They, The People (May 18): A letter writer posits that rather than have Donald Trump leave office early through impeachment or other means, it would be better to have him stay until 2020 so the full effect of his disastrous presidency could be known to his base.

This is a sound suggestion – for normal times but not for this hyperpartisan, lie-filled circus. In April, Trump voters, their blinkers firmly attached, polled 96 per cent support for their man. If they can’t/won’t see the problems now, they won’t see them in 2020.

Michael Farrell, Oakville, Ont.

Donald Trump may not know if there are recordings of his conversations with the FBI director he fired (Mr. Trump, Release The Comey Tapes (If They Exist ) – May 18).

Presumably he would have to check with Vladimir Putin.

Simon Renouf, Edmonton

