What’s driving a Magnitsky Act

The fundamental principle anchoring a country’s foreign policy is to act in the interests of its citizens. It is, therefore, disheartening to see that our government plans to support Senator Raynell Andreychuk’s Bill S-226, which is designed to enact sanctions against human-rights abusers in Russia and around the world (Ottawa To Back Bill Targeting Russia For Human Rights Abuses, May 18).

Surely there is enough evidence to show that interference in the domestic affairs of other sovereign states leads only to retaliation and frequently to armed conflict. One has to question how Canada can, in any way, gain by this rash and completely unnecessary action.

Already, Russia has expressed concern and ominously promised this will not be left unanswered (Canada’s Proposed Magnitsky Sanctions Will Damage Relations, Russia Warns – May 19). One has also to ask: Why is it that Russia has been singled out for this provocative move, when there surely exists a long list of countries with a much worse human rights record than Russia? What about North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and many others?

It is clear that the bill has nothing to do with Canadian interests, but perhaps – and let’s be honest – Ukraine might consider it to be helpful.

James Bissett, former diplomat, Ottawa

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is to be admired for championing a Magnitsky Act, despite the fact that there is a zero per cent chance of political gain in doing so. Very few Canadians even know who murdered and tortured Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky was or what happened to him.

Ms. Freeland, who speaks fluent Russian, has personally riled Russian President Vladimir Putin to the point where she is the target of a travel ban and smear campaign. She forges ahead doing the right thing, not the easy thing, which would be to line up with Xi Jinping, Mr. Putin and Donald Trump, none of whom see any connection between business and ethics.

We should be extremely proud that we have such leadership in Ottawa.

Hugh McKechnie, Newmarket, Ont.

Home Capital replies

Re Bad Policy Has Played A Role In Canada’s Housing Crisis (Report on Business, May 18): Home Capital is described as a “precarious alternative lender” in this article.

Home Capital’s loan book is not precarious. Quite the opposite. Home Capital administers 224,272 loans as of Q1, with a default rate of 0.24 per cent on its $18.6-billion of on-balance sheet loans.

Of those loans, 65,631 are mortgages, which represent the bulk of the $27-billion of total loans.

This is an extremely solid book.

Brenda Eprile, chair, Home Capital

Who can/can’t say what

It seems Steve Ladurantaye was removed from what must have been a dream job as managing editor of CBC’s The National because he had an opinion and he expressed it (CBC Editor Reassigned After Cultural Appropriation Blunder, May 18).

No doubt Mr. Ladurantaye is intelligent enough to know that when his role is “reassessed” in the fall, his job prospects will depend on his holding only those opinions that blend seamlessly with the group-think that surrounds him. The essence of Mao’s re-education camps is alive and thriving in the heart of the CBC.

Jeff Fairless, Kanata, Ont.

We enjoy the benefits of many rights in this country. Whether we should act on those rights is another matter (The Conversation About Appropriation Is Important, But It’s Also Fraught With Irony, May 16). We have the right not to give up our seats on a crowded bus to an elderly person. We have the right to talk on our phones in a crowded place. At least for men, we have the right to walk around downtown with no shirt on.

Writers have every right to speak in the voice of a community of which they are not a member. A straight writer can interpret the life of a gay character. Black speaks as white and white speaks as black. It has always been this way. No big deal.

Now, it seems that a non-native writer, or artist for that matter, cannot write or paint from the perspective of the First Nations community without being open to criticism or, in the case of the painter, having her exhibition yanked from a studio.

We have hit a nerve.

Perhaps, at least in this instance, a little sensitivity is in order. Given this country’s history with its First Nations peoples, is it too much to ask the arts community to give up their seats on the bus, stop talking on the phone and put their shirts on when it comes to their interpretation of the lives of Indigenous peoples?

Just because you can does not mean you should.

Mike Winward, Hamilton

‘No politician in history …’

“No politician in history … has been treated worse or more unfairly,” exclaims Donald Trump (Former FBI Director Named To Investigate Links Between Trump, Russia, May 18).

Since history, for Mr. Trump, begins with his birth in 1946, the claim does indeed rule out many politicians. Most, in fact. But can there be anything more pathetic than the petulant mewling of the schoolyard bully, when finally caught by the principal?

Or, in this case, principles.

Richard Griffith, Ravenna, Ont.

“No politician in history”? Funny, I didn’t have to look back any further in history than last year to find one. I’d say his attacks on Hillary Clinton qualify. They were bigly worse. And yugely more unfair.

Anne Marie Nguyen, Vancouver

