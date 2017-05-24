Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

My home town

Manchester is a lovely place, where strangers greet you with a “hiya,” call you “luv” and say goodbye with a “ta-ra” (Manchester Arena Explosion Leaves Scores Dead, Injured, May 23).

The home of Morrissey, Oasis, Emmeline Pankhurst, Danny Boyle, Manchester United, Manchester City, Boddingtons beer, Coronation Street, Christmas markets and rain. It’s a place where you can get Manchester caviar (mushy peas ) with your fish and chips. It’s the best caviar.

Ten days ago, I was singing and dancing with fans of Celta Vigo from Spain outside a pub at Trafford Bar. About 200 of them and 200 Mancunians. It was a surprisingly sunny evening. Maybe they brought the sun from Spain. So welcoming in my home town.

It’s a place where you can join the local pop choir (even if you can’t sing ) like I did 12 days ago.

It is a wonderful city, with an incredible diversity, and cultural vibe. It has some sketchy areas, that’s for sure, but I have always felt safe in my home town.

We love our city centre and its gathering places, and our teams, and music, and pubs. We love each other in my home town.

Targeting young girls and the parents picking them up is an act of the most extreme cowardice.

Everyone in Manchester will know someone who was affected, because there are probably only three or four degrees of separation in my home town. Unfortunately, if it can happen there, it can happen anywhere. I love the people of my home town.

Roger Shoreman, Markham, Ont.

Health-care’s ills

Re Better Health Care Means Fixing Bureaucratic Failings (May 23): As usual, André Picard hits the nail on the head. Our collective health systems are a mishmash of disconnected processes, skills and technologies. Dedicated people on the front lines are crushed by a top-heavy pyramid of politicians and overpaid bureaucrats. Solutions to at least some of these issues have been known and ignored for decades.

Every private company responsible for a process (think nuclear reactor) knows how to run it safely and efficiently, or it would be out of business. Our health system continues to deny that its business is an all-encompassing process called patient health – and to believe the way to improve it is throwing in more money and expanding the bureaucracy to manage it. Perhaps there is too much vested interest in keeping things the way they are?

Perry Bowker, Burlington, Ont.

André Picard calls for patients and taxpayers to play a role in changing their health-care system for the better: We “have to be less tolerant of mediocre access to care and expect more value for money for [our] tax dollars.” It’s a rallying cry he has issued before. While it’s easy to agree, the question that comes to mind is “how?”

For example, when it takes what the patient believes is too long to get an appointment, should the patient berate the specialist? Not likely an effective strategy.

The next time Mr. Picard tells us to be less tolerant, I would like to know how he thinks we, as patients and taxpayers, can affect change. Some solutions, please.

Barb Shea, Toronto

Royally divided

Re Hello, Victoria Day. Goodbye, Monarchy (May 22): To paraphrase John Stuart Mill, an aristocratic institution only has a place in an aristocratic society. While the institution of the monarchy may have served us well in the past, Canada is no longer an adolescent on the world stage. We should prepare to separate ourselves once and for all from our colonial past. The time to do this is when the Queen passes on. The time to prepare for this is now.

Mark Anthony Billings, Montreal

Some years ago, I organized a visit by the Queen and Prince Philip to a small college in Nanaimo, B.C. I had no particular affection for the Royals, but did my best to make the event a pleasant one for all involved.

It seemed like a good thing, with so many people happy and excited, but I must confess to reservations about what some might see as a celebration of privilege and inequality. Then, while arranging the campus tour, I encountered a woman who doted on the Queen and was having her 90th birthday on the day of the visit. We were able to situate her wheelchair at a prominent place on the route. The Queen stopped and spoke to her; it was one of the grandest moments of the elderly woman’s life. To her, and to those present, this didn’t seem like colonial oppression or the presence of a “foreign monarchy.”

I suppose we could just break off our connection with the monarchy, as Yves Boisvert advocates. But whose lives would become better for it? Not the elderly woman’s, whose rapturous smile I can still see. Not the many others who so enjoyed that day.

Perhaps some day we will live in a society of absolute equality, where there is no inherited privilege, where no one is placed on a pedestal by accident of birth, and where no traditions are carried over from “foreign” countries. Maybe that would be a good thing – although I see little public appetite for the elimination of family inheritance rights, and I see little to be gained by the suppression of benign cultural traditions.

Gary Bauslaugh, Victoria

Yves Boisvert may well be right about ditching the monarchy, but his argument would have been buttressed by a fuller discussion of the constitutional challenges should we attempt to change to another system. Flying trial balloons is one thing, moving efficiently to effect real change is another. So far, I sense little real appetite to do that.

David Collins, Victoria

100 or older?

“A child born in 2007 in a Western country such as Canada has a 50 per cent chance of living to be 100 or older” (The Hordes Of Centenarians Are Coming – With Adventure, Vigour And Ambition, May 20).

Life expectancy is really a sophisticated measure of average age of death. As such, it tells us a lot about the life experience of all those dying this year, but nothing at all about the future of those born this year. Only if their life experience was identical to those dying this year would their life expectancy be the same.

It is safe to say that this will not happen, largely because we are entering the Anthropocene, when Earth systems are being stressed to the point of collapse. Chances are, life expectancy will be much reduced in the 21st century.

Trevor Hancock, professor and senior scholar, School of Public Health and Social Policy, University of Victoria; senior editor, Canadian Journal of Public Health

Work. His. Hers

How Not to Hate a Working Mom’s Lot in Life (May 19) reminded me of my parents, who grew up in the 1920s and 1930s when “men’s work” and “women’s work” were clearly delineated. When my mother went to work outside the home, she found that she was doing two jobs. She suggested to dad that, since she was bringing a salary into the partnership, he might share in some of the domestic chores. The next morning she was (somewhat) amused to find that he had made his half of the bed.

Patricia Stewart, Inglewood, Ont.

