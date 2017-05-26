Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Terror’s narrative

I was born in London, England, and came to Canada as a child. I am inclined by birth and attachment to focus on accounts of terrorism in the U.K. It is a bias I try to take into account.

But I worry that with all the terrorist acts across the globe, with many killed and scores injured, Canadian journalism seems to highlight those attacks that occur in Western Europe.

I get it on a personal level. I admit that I am keenly interested in these reports, but maybe it is time to give equal weight to the terrorist acts that regularly occur in the rest of the world. I struggle with why I find it more important when it happens in countries like ours. And that bias also seems to be apparent in your coverage.

In the end, it is still humans who have been killed or maimed by terrorists.

Lyn Cummins, Toronto

As the civilized world grieves the deaths and injuries of innocents in Manchester, please, please no longer print pictures of the desolation and pain at the scene of the explosion, or of the murdered children and other victims.

This just adds to the thrill and satisfaction of prospective terrorists and leads to more celebrations by IS.

Sylvia Makk-Lainevool, Richmond Hill, Ont.

I share the bewilderment of many others who are trying to understand the rational behind the horrible crime in Manchester.

Unlike Donald Trump, I’m not sure how to label those responsible for such deeds. However, as the son of a soldier, I am sure that despite terrorists’ claims to “soldiers of the Caliphate,” they are not soldiers.

John Manning, Oshawa, Ont.

To those who have lost loved ones, it doesn’t really matter now, but as a letter writer suggested, “cultural dislocation” cannot be the root cause for the tragedy in Manchester (Terror Lives Here, May 25).

Neither, however, can it be the prospect of rewards in Paradise.

The narrative of jihad sold by the terrorist is a false narrative. We, especially Muslims, but also the press, have to debunk this message. If we do not, we have bought into the terrorists’ narrative.

Islam has been around for centuries. If killing innocent people were the surest way to Paradise, then the tragedy of Manchester would have been a daily occurrence over the centuries, at least in the Islamic world. After all, who would not want to go to Paradise?

Asad Ansari, Oakville, Ont.

My gift to you

Re Trump Family Pays Pope A Visit (May 25): “The Pope gave Mr. Trump a signed copy of the message he delivered for World Peace day, along with Laudate si, his 2015 encyclical on the need to protect the environment. ‘I’ll be reading them,’ Mr. Trump said.”

The only way Donald Trump will “read” those documents is if someone does it for him on Fox News at 3 a.m. – and preferably in short instalments.

Murray Angus, Ottawa

The exchange of gifts between Pope Francis and President Donald Trump offers a contrast of character and leadership.

Pope Francis’s gifts were documents defining his deepest priorities. He warns of impending climate chaos, calling it a moral crisis. He asserts that greed and injustice pervert capitalism and devastate the poorest among us.

Mr. Trump’s gift of books by Martin Luther King Jr. come from an imposter.

King fought for civil rights. Mr. Trump rejects refugees, attacks voting rights, and denies health coverage to the poor.

King warned of the follies of war. Mr. Trump wants to add $54-billion more to the U.S. military’s budget.

King was a true economic populist. Mr. Trump’s proposed budget rewards the wealthiest Americans.

Robert Taylor, Newport Beach, Calif.

Risky behaviour

Re Has The Gender Revolution Stalled? (May 25): Let us hope these mummy feminists have rich partners and good pre-nups.

Depending upon a husband’s/partner’s continuing loyalty and good health is risky behaviour. Divorce or a partner’s death are well-researched, quick routes to poverty.

Maureen O’Neil, Ottawa

Better, timelier data

Re Declare A Health Emergency, Yesterday (editorial, May 23): I applaud The Globe an Mail for asking for more action on Canada’s opioid crisis.

Your editorial asks for better and timelier data. We agree.

Current data – as recently published by the Ontario Health Quality Council – are incomplete and, to some extent, confusing. We need standardized data reporting, a measure of total consumption for the population (total oral morphine equivalents, per capita) as we recently published for Alberta.

This is a message the medical regulators across Canada have given to federal Health Minister Jane Philpott and to Health Canada. Every province and territory should publish standardized data; if they don’t have it, they need to get it. Otherwise we risk decisions being made on inaccurate information.

Trevor Theman, registrar, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta

Cries for help

Re Why Has The Health System Abandoned Our Kids? (May 22): It is most distressing that our health system in Ontario is not providing proper care for children with serious mental illnesses. It is apparent that OHIP’s Out-of Country Funding Program (OCF) is woefully inadequate to assist these families.

Perhaps Ontario’s Liberal government could find some additional funding – maybe by reducing the exorbitant compensation hospital CEOs receive, or cutting hydro rates by 23 per cent instead of 25 per cent, or a myriad of other ways – to aid these desperate families.

These children need our help.

Is Premier Kathleen Wynne listening, or is she too obsessed with trying to win another majority?

Jeffrey Manly, Toronto

Kindness to spare

Re Can One Person Make A Difference? (Facts & Arguments, May 24): What a refreshing essay, given the world we are now living in. The author speaks of the value of “performing and witnessing random acts of kindness” and tells us that “your heart becomes so full of kindness, you spread it around whether you mean to or not.”

Can you imagine, if each and every one of your readers passed this message forward today, how we could create a less prejudiced and more balanced world?

Can you imagine how much more gratitude and sense of purpose would fill our towns and cities and countries?

Thanks for printing these words of wisdom; perspective shift and action can lead to positive changes in our world.

Susan Steinberg, Toronto

