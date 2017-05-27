Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

...............................................................................................................................

Coalition in British Columbia?

Much of the talk in British Columbia about coalitions disregards the results in two of the three ridings won by the Green Party. Voters in Cowichan Valley, and in Saanich North and the Islands rejected the NDP by electing Green Party candidates.

Both constituencies were formerly represented by the NDP. Any suggestions to the electors in two of the three ridings with Green Party MLAs of formulating some kind of coalition between the Green Party and NDP is ignoring the election results.

William Burns, Victoria

.......................................

By winning a small plurality of seats in the legislature, the Liberals do not have the only legitimate claim to form the government. A coalition of parties making up a majority of seats would have an even stronger claim to governing. The NDP and Green parties represent about 57 per cent of votes cast. The Liberals have only some 41 per cent.

The platforms of the NDP and Greens have much common ground. Chief among them is electoral and political finance reform. These two planks will define the legitimacy of our democracy for decades and generations.

A majority coalition of NDP and Green MLAs would be the best possible reflection of the will of the electorate. My request to B.C. Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon is to invite a majority coalition of NDP and Green MLAs to form a government. I trust she will consider fully the gravity of the situation, and her duty to the province and its people.

Jeffrey MacAdams, Victoria

.......................................

Put hospital beds to better use

Re Health Injustice (letters, May 25): Yes, overcrowding of hospitals is clearly an injustice for all the reasons mentioned by Dr. Alan Drummond on behalf of the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians.

Are more beds the only answer?

Or should our health-care management teams be working to move alternate-level-of-care (ALC) patients out of hospitals and into facilities which can provide more effective programs for their care at much lower cost? How many hospital beds would then be made available to accommodate patients who truly need hospital care?George Wright, Kingston

.......................................

OMB wields ‘too much power’

Re How Ontario’s Liberals Are Worsening Toronto’s Housing Crunch (May 19): Our review of the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) began with a consultation paper in October, 2016.

Since the outset, we were clear Ontario should have a land-use appeal body that ensures municipal decision-making follows rules set out by the province and municipalities themselves.

Right now, the OMB serves as a decision-making body that reviews matters as if they had not been decided on before. The OMB currently has power to impose a decision based on what the adjudicator concludes is the best land-use outcome – regardless of what the municipality had originally decided.

We believe the current system provides the OMB with too much power. That opinion is shared by thousands of Ontarians.

In the coming days, our government will introduce legislation that would, if passed, replace the OMB with the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal. The tribunal would act as a true appeals body and review municipal land-use decisions to ensure they are consistent with and conform to local and provincial land-use plans. These changes would give communities a stronger voice in land-use planning matters, while ensuring people have access to faster, fairer and more affordable hearings.

In cases where municipalities refuse to adhere to their own plans or provincial plans, the tribunal will still have the power to protect the public interest.

These changes promote a land-use planning system that would help bring a range of housing types to market faster and more affordably, helping create sustainable complete communities that better reflect local priorities.

Bill Mauro, Minister of Municipal Affairs,

Yasir Naqvi, Attorney-General of Ontario

.......................................

West of Winnipeg

Re True North Trailblazers (Governor-General’s Innovation Awards – Folio, May 25): The G-G’s innovation awards selected seven True North Trailblazers – all from east of Winnipeg. Does this imply that there are no individuals west of Winnipeg “reshaping lives nationally and abroad?”

Surely there must be at least one or two?

Brian Murphy, Calgary

.......................................

Yup, conversations (kinda)

Re Actual Conversation (letters, May 25): Charles Sager needs to leave Ottawa behind if he wishes to find a café where “silence” doesn’t reign “supreme.”

While café patrons in Ottawa may be at a loss for words as they attempt to comprehend the bumblings of our federal politicians, it’s much different here in Barrie. It doesn’t matter whether one patronizes “high-end,” one-of-a-kind cafés or everyday coffee shops, the din in most is palpable, and one can barely hear oneself think.

Okay, so the din is the one-sided conversations of customers (usually sitting in pairs or groups and cheerfully ignoring one another), with cellphones on tables and earphones firmly (permanently?) embedded in ears, talking very loudly as they catch up on what has happened in the past hour with whomever may be on the other end of the line!

Still, dark place or not, conversations do occur, even if they’re not face-to-face. I guess that’s just modern-day “life.”

Peter A. Lewis-Watts, Barrie, Ont.

Report Typo/Error