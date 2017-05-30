Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Introducing Andrew Scheer …

Congratulations to Andrew Scheer, who was elected as the new Conservative Leader on Saturday in a long, but ultimately satisfying process of balloting.

It is to be hoped that the Conservative Party will now enthusiastically embrace and promote ranked-ballot voting for the country at large.

Andy Blackwood, Simcoe, Ont.

As Andrew Scheer swept to victory on a wave of so-con (social conservative) support, there was a certain irony that he did so to the strains of gay rock icon Freddie Mercury’s We Are The Champions by Queen. Given his razor-thin winning margin, nearly half the crowd would have no doubt preferred the very apt Donald Trump campaign anthem, You Can’t Always Get What You Want.

Tom MacDonald, Ottawa

Rona Ambrose – interim leader, Conservative Party of Canada.

Andrew Scheer – leader, Conservative Party of Canada.

Didn’t they get that backward?

Terry Sherbino, Penticton, B.C.

When will the Conservative Party realize that the social conservatives, while vocal, do not represent the majority? Pro choice, and equal rights for the LGBTQ community are unassailable and fundamental in modern Canadian society – that one-way train has long left the station.

Maxime Bernier was their only chance to win the economically conservative, who are nervous about the Liberals’ ability to manage our finances.

And now they have blown it.

T.J. Machado, Mississauga

I am so relieved by who the new Conservative Leader isn’t (Maxime Bernier was downright scary), that I am more than ready to give Andrew Scheer a chance.

His fellow politicians trusted him enough to elect him Speaker in a Harper majority government. That speaks well for him.

Sarah Evans Pelletier, Montreal

I came from a family that voted Tory, and only Tory, for all my lifetime. My father was a speech writer and backroom cog in the Blue Machine. Mike Harris and Stephen Harper lost our support when they figuratively, or literally, dropped the progressive from the party. Stephen Harper was never progressive and only wore the coat to get to go to the prom; he showed his true colours with his majority.

The new leader of the federal Conservatives needs to be truly progressive or the federal Conservative Party will be just like the Ontario PCs: looking back on a decade of losses and singing dirges in the dark. And that, my friends, will not be good for Canada.

Robert McManus, Dundas, Ont.

Defeating terrorism

Mark MacKinnon’s The Forever War (May 27) is the most clear-sighted, comprehensive account I have read in a long time of why the West cannot defeat terrorism through military means alone.

Until the West understands, and deals with, the conditions which move young Muslims to violence, we will forever be wondering where – and when – the next attack will occur.

The media has a significant role to play in enlightening readers: By highlighting the deaths of innocent civilians in the Middle East as a result of attacks by Western powers, it can provide a balanced picture of what is happening around the world.

Aby Rajani, Toronto

Paid to the CEO

Re The Collective Delusion Of CEO Overpay (Report on Business, May 29): CEO compensation (including all bonuses, stock option benefits and taxable benefits) should be limited to a certain multiple of the total compensation of the corporation’s worst-compensated full-time employee.

Corporations and their boards could continue to pay their CEO lavishly, but at a significant cost that ensures his or her compensation would be in line with the overall compensation structure of the organization.

What multiple is the big question.

Mark Roberts, Calgary

EV driving costs

Re For Lower Emissions, Not Higher Subsidies (editorial, May 29): It’s interesting that you identify price as the key barrier to electric vehicles’ adoption. Plug’n Drive’s survey of 1,000 gas-car drivers in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, which is being released today, ranked price as far and away the No. 1 reason these drivers did not choose electric.

This price misperception can easily be solved with education, as there are electric vehicles at every price point, and with the incentives available in Ontario, the perceived affordability gap is closed.

Thanks to the fact that electricity is cheaper than gas, as well as lower maintenance costs, electric vehicles are much cheaper to run than gas cars, saving consumers an estimated $2,000 per year, not to mention GHG emission reductions of up to 90 per cent.

Cara Clairman, CEO, Plug’n Drive; member, expert advisory panel to the federal government on zero-emissions vehicles

White privilege

Re The Original Sin Of White Privilege (May 27): So Margaret Wente would rip up the lesson on white privilege taught to Grade 11 students in Ontario.

Skin colour has mattered in every country colonized by European powers (including Canada) since the arrival of the first settlers. Ms. Wente is correct in saying that privilege comes in different forms in 21st-century Canada, but our students need to have the opportunity to consider and discuss all of them – including those related to their country of origin.

Our education system is to be commended for focusing on social justice and the underlying causes of inequality and discrimination. Facing up to the existence of privilege – whether it be based on gender, economic status, education, or skin colour – is an essential component of a forward-looking education.

Joan Fairweather, Ottawa

Allies, anglers

Re ‘Neighbours … Friends … Allies’ (May 29): The differences between president John F. Kennedy and prime minister John Diefenbaker were legendary.

In just one great story, when the prime minister visited the White House in early 1961, Diefenbaker noticed a large sailfish mounted on the wall near the president.

Kennedy said to the prime minister, “Caught anything better?”

The Chief had recently returned from Jamaica, where he had snagged a 140-pound marlin.

“As a matter of fact, I have,” he told JFK.

“You didn’t catch it!” mocked the president in reply, in some friendly teasing between the two.

Diefenbaker was not amused.

On the president’s return visit to Ottawa that year, the prime minister made certain that his prized marlin was stuffed and mounted in a prominent place for JFK to see as they began their head-to-head meetings.

J.D.M. Stewart, Toronto

