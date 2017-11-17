Nov. 20: University-think, all together now. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

University-think

Re Why Are We Killing Critical Thinking? (Nov. 17): An instructor who shows students a TVOntario debate between two professors on gender and pronoun use is told she might as well have "neutrally" played a speech by Hitler? She is called on the carpet for having the audacity to present, wait for it, two sides of an issue.

What kind of stultifying, self-affirming, naval-gazing idiocy has gripped our campuses? "Intellectual inquiry, critical reflection and scholarly integrity": Wilfrid Laurier clearly doesn't know the meaning of the words. (And for the record, I agree with self-selected pronouns. Pronouns are the least of the issue.)

Jennifer Mason, Calgary

Your editorial should be nailed to the office door of every university president. The primary functions of a university are the defence and extension of knowledge; in this era of so-called fake news, an emphasis on the former is imperative. Traditionally, university courses were taught by professors, often tenured, who were treated with some deference in the views they expressed and the techniques they used to educate.

The serious reduction in this cohort, in favour of part-time faculty (often junior) in precarious positions, is part of the problem highlighted by this case. The perpetrator is a graduate student. A graduate student! The zeal and idealism inherent in the development of a young academic trainee should have been promoted and protected, not castigated in the bullying manner described.

The paranoia and political correctness of the situation demands the outrage your editorial expressed and requires some serious rethinking on the part of all those involved.

Michael Cook, professor emeritus, University of Western Ontario

Perhaps alumni who believe universities are centres for academic debate should curtail their financial support of those universities which instead promote crushing the expression of free opinions in favour of "safe zone" policies. No one ever said knowledge should be "safe."

Richard Barrett, Mississauga

Oxygen on the edges

Re How To Fight The Far Right (Nov. 17): The simplistic prescriptions Timothy Garton Ash gives us for dealing with fascists and their ilk are probably ineffective. There have always been, and likely always will be, extremists at that end of the political spectrum immune to any appeal based on rationality or decency.

The real problem lies with those more toward the middle, who are generally not interested in politics unless goaded into action by a perception their way of life is at risk. If the traditional parties are seen as dismissive of their concerns, they will turn to the fascists.

A good example exists in Europe. The supposedly conservative leader of Germany (Angela Merkel) introduced a migrant policy in 2015 that encouraged millions of refugee claimants to flood into a Europe unprepared to accept them, over the deep misgivings of many, many people in her country and throughout the EU. It's no wonder many people have turned to far-right parties, like the AfD in Germany and similar parties in Poland, Austria and Hungary.

The best way to fight the far right is for traditional parties on the right to acknowledge the legitimate concerns of people who have generally looked to them for prudent, stable policies (exemplified by Canada's constitutional aspirations for "peace, order and good government"). Doing that would suck the oxygen out of the room for the extreme right.

Peter Love, Toronto

While I won't speculate on what possessed academics at Wilfrid Laurier University to penalize an instructor for presenting both sides of an issue, I would like to connect the dots between your editorial, Why Are We Killing Critical Thinking? (Nov. 17), and Timothy Garton Ash's column. As long as people who ought to know better try to shut down any and all opinions they don't agree with, the more people who hold those views will adopt extreme measures to put their ideas forward.

Steve Soloman, Toronto

Just call it 'housing'

Re We All Want To Solve Homelessness – Just Not In Our Back Yard (Nov. 17): There is nothing inherently wrong with NIMBYism. The problem is that social housing tends to create ghettos and this only adds to the stigmatizing of the disadvantaged. The answer lies in creating social housing that is dispersed throughout urban centres. Governments should be looking at assembling land and individual properties, public property if necessary, located throughout cities. It should not be labelled social housing (or any other term) but marketed as regular housing, subsidized by government, civic or otherwise. I suggest we look to the model in Vienna.

Robert Milan, Victoria

Blood pressure

Re The U.S. Unveils New Blood-Pressure Criteria (Nov. 15): André Picard says that "we do a terrible job of measuring blood pressure" and suggests that 24-hour, ambulatory blood pressure measurement is important, yet unavailable. Automated office blood pressure measurement, which is widely available, gives similar results to 24-hour ambulatory monitoring in less than 15 minutes.

He suggests that self measurement is a useful way for an individual to "know their numbers," but patients who perform home monitoring are more likely to make unnecessary and potentially harmful visits to ERs simply because they "know their numbers" – even though those numbers pose no immediate risk and require no immediate treatment.

Patients doing home monitoring need to know their numbers and know what not to do with their numbers; otherwise they might be better off visiting the clinic for a 15-minute session of automated office blood pressure measurement.

Edward Etchells, General Internal Medicine, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre; Toronto

Delivery for you

Re Alberta Opts For Private Retail Sales Of Legalized Marijuana; Quebec Unveils Zero-Tolerance Marijuana Plan: No Home-Grown Cannabis Allowed (both Nov. 16): Canada's Supreme Court agreed to rule on the constitutional status of interprovincial trade controls after a man successfully contested being charged with importing beer from Quebec to New Brunswick in a N.B. court. In the meantime, Canadian provinces continue to announce widely differing approaches to the control and sale of legal recreational cannabis.

One cannot help but wonder whether the provinces who favour old-style, government-run monopolies may be sideswiped by "cross-border" shopping, especially as the product is so amenable to cheap shipping.

Stephen A. Kilburn, Guelph, Ont.

Here rests the Dancer

Re Death Of Northern Dancer (Moment in Time, Nov. 16, 1990): Northern Dancer was euthanized and buried at his birthplace of Windfields Farm, Oshawa. He is buried – along with the other Windfields Oshawa stallions – on property that was donated to the University of Ontario Institute of Technology.

While much of the property was developed into residential and commercial real estate, a large portion was allocated for the creation of a new university, one that would develop the brightest of minds in the same manner that it had once developed our remarkable horses.

Noreen Taylor, president, Windfields Farm Ltd., Chancellor, UOIT