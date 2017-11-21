Nov. 22: Senators’ self-awarded medals. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

'What a lot of brass'

Re Senators Pay Tribute To Citizens – And Themselves – With Medals (Nov. 21): Since the Canada 150 Senate medals were intended for those who do not otherwise receive public recognition, the senators were quite right to award them to themselves. There can be no group that makes a more unrecognizable contribution to the country. The medal for Mike Duffy was particularly touching, presumably awarded because we could not pin anything else on him. What a lot of brass!

Tom MacDonald, Ottawa

Senator David Wells says that he gave himself a medal so that "when people come to my office, I'll be able to use that as a way to discuss the Senate." Some days the jokes just write themselves, don't they?

Nancy Gray, London, Ont.

I am so glad those poor underappreciated senators can now choose to award themselves a medal that says they are just great folks, a medal that was conceived to recognize genuine underappreciated contributors to our society. A multiyear appointment, generous salary and very generous benefits and expenses for an extremely limited work year don't really say how much Canada loves them, and I'm certain they are hurting badly inside.

How tone deaf can these people be? Shame on those senators who chose to take a medal. Would The Globe and Mail please perform a public service and publish the names of every senator who takes one?

Michael Farrell, Oakville, Ont.

To reconcile …

Re A Path To Prosperity For First Nations (Nov. 21): Own-source revenue (OSR) is a tool available only to Indigenous communities which have signed a self-government agreement with the Government of Canada. It is different from revenue that a First Nation may raise on its own and cannot just be used by any community.

The Supreme Court did not "create" the legal duty to consult and accommodate. It is a legal requirement pursuant to the Constitution Act, 1982, recognized by the courts.

Only a few First Nations signed Impact Benefit Agreements or similar agreements with Enbridge for the Northern Gateway project; the majority of communities along the route did not, and in my view will never support that project.

The idea that non-prospering communities lack the right initiative and ingenuity is paternalistic. Canadians interested in promoting reconciliation deserve better and more informed debate than the simplistic (and failed) solution of telling First Nations to just work harder.

Isabella Tatar, Toronto

Do the least harm

Re Which Provincial Pot Approach Is Best? (Nov. 21): How did legalization become monopolization, funnelling billions to governments and their approved corporations, while restricting access to (what was promised to be) a legal product?

Our long-standing alcohol and tobacco regimes have apparently cowed us to the extent that we now consider government meddling and profit-taking the natural order of things. It isn't.

The last thing we need is another pyramid of nanny-state bureaucracy, and more punitive taxes.

Peter Ferguson, Kimberley, Ont.

Re Cannabis Is Canada's Moment To Lead (Report on Business, Nov. 18): Cannabis legalization is likely to create profitable new industries, new employment, and much new revenue for governments.

But good social policy requires careful consideration of both the costs and benefits. It requires careful analysis, selecting the options that yield the greatest benefit for the least harm.

We need to keep cannabis away from youngsters and prevent cannabis-impaired driving, goals we don't yet know how to achieve.

Rushing in before doing that is bad policy, and invites serious problems related to public health and societal well-being. Better for the government to decriminalize now and end the harms of prohibition, but take the time needed to legalize safely.

Harold Kalant, MD, Department of Pharmacology, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto

Even Dr. Seuss?

Re The Problem With Protected Pronouns (editorial, May 21): You have asked if government can really make people use newly minted pronouns like ze and zer on demand. My best guess is that it cannot.

Zealous teachers have been asking for decades that people use the relative pronoun "whom" correctly, but to no avail. I am not even sure that some clever prose from Dr. Seuss could raise the tide for ze and zer, it being so much easier to drop an unwanted word from one's vocabulary than to add an unwanted one.

Once government resorts to force in such matters, as it has done with Bill C-16, the game is clearly over.

If government is permitted to discriminate against the Whoms of Whomville, then I can discriminate against the Zers of Zerville, and no government will have standing to stop me.

To paraphrase Churchill: We shall defend our language whatever the cost may be. We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.

Patrick Cowan, Toronto

Pass the $20s

Re Phoenix Pay System Will Cost 'Much More' Than $540-Million To Fix (online, Nov. 21): Auditor-General Michael Ferguson's warning that it could take years and cost "much more" than $540-million to fix the disastrous Phoenix pay system is enough to make one weep.

Perhaps we should just put a big bowl of $20 bills by the entrance to every federal government office and allow employees to help themselves each Friday – with the proviso that human resources will perform random checks and terminate anyone taking sums to which they are not entitled.

It couldn't possibly prove more expensive or error prone.

Jonathan Skrimshire, Pincher Creek, Alta.

Life's every moment

Re Self-Administered Assisted Deaths May Rise With Drug's Availability (Nov. 18): What about the possibility that our depressed, but not dying, citizens now have a very quick and easy way to kill themselves? As a therapist who has logged many hours in suicide prevention, this is a real worry.

As far as assisted death, the mystery or value of the dying process is not considered at all. This is one time in the life of a human being when we might glimpse the spiritual, and we are robbing people of that process.

As our bodies become more frail, as we suffer physically, we can grow spiritually. Maybe this final phase of life is very important. But we assist people to rush this process, developing ever-more efficient drugs to hasten death, rather than applying our compassion to relieve pain, and to encourage and value the true, inherent dignity of every moment of life.

Sheila Gradie, North Vancouver

Nov. 20, 1947

Re Queen Elizabeth Celebrates 70 Years Of Marriage (Nov. 20): Congratulations to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their long-standing, supportive relationship.

As my father would quip: It's the next 70 years that'll be the toughest!

Giselle Déziel, Cornwall, PEI