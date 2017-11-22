Nov. 23: CRA’s abysmal service. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Abysmal service

Re We're Busy, Go Away (Nov. 22) Thanks for your editorial on the abysmal customer service provided by the Canada Revenue Agency.

I have been waiting seven months for them to answer a simple question regarding my 2016 income tax return. The CRA has a contract with delay, not the citizens of Canada.

Susan Swan, Toronto

I have been forced to call the Canada Revenue Agency at least three times each month since December, 2016, and still have not been provided with clear and precise information. Every agent tells a different story.

I researched how to file a complaint, and the CRA website says to ask to speak to a supervisor. Ask to speak to one … and they are not available.

What an embarrassment.

Shame on the CRA.

Michele Evans, Toronto

Not good enough

Re Laurier Backtracks On Reprimanded TA (Nov. 22): Wilfrid Laurier University's "apology" to Lindsay Shepherd – the grad student who had the audacity to suggest students be exposed to both sides of an argument – highlights an ideological rot in academia. At the very least, her treatment by those in a position of power is a clear example of workplace harassment and bullying.

George Orwell must be turning in his grave: 2+2 = 5 because we say so.

Simon Trevarthen, Toronto

There is only one response to the controversy at Laurier. The professors who were in the room with Lindsay Shepherd should be fired.

David Chalmers, Toronto

Time for both to go

I have never met Bill Morneau, but I have the impression the Finance Minister is a very nice guy, an intelligent individual with a proven record in the world of private enterprise (Morneau Didn't Run Bill Past Ethics Czar, Nov. 21).

I have also never met Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson, but I can only assume she is an intelligent person, well versed in the subject of ethics, blind trusts and the need to ensure that ministers of the Crown are not in conflict-of-interest situations.

It is simply astounding that we as a country are faced with such a situation as we are now confronted with in regard to Mr. Morneau, who controlled shares in one of the country's largest pension and human resources companies while introducing legislation that could have the effect of significantly enhancing the value of those shares.

The advice provided to him by the Ethics Commissioner simply fails the test of common sense.

Is it even reasonable to have assumed that, had the shares been placed in a blind trust, the trustee would have disposed of the shares and provided Mr. Morneau with no possible benefit from the effects of legislation under his auspices?

The only appropriate outcome at this time is for Mr. Morneau to be removed from his role as Minister of Finance, and for Ms. Dawson to be removed from her role as Ethics Commissioner.

Only then will the government be in a position to move forward.

Gregory Ford, Barrie, Ont.

Get on with IT

The debate over our next Supreme Court justice has centred around the prospective candidate's race, home region and gender (PM May Skirt Tradition In Top-Court Choice, Nov. 22).

We are on the cusp of an unprecedented era in human development. One does not need to be clairvoyant to realize that the most important legal issues of the coming decades will relate to the relationship between humans and technology. Yet rather than seek a candidate with a solid background in science and technology who could help position our most important institution to meet those challenges, our current political class has chosen to focus on the vapidities of identity politics.

Matt Watson, Orillia, Ont.

Cowboy mythology

Re Can Rodeo Be Safer – And Still Be Rodeo? (Nov. 18): Romanticized macho nonsense about bull riders lures impressionable young men to take part in an activity that studies have shown to have an injury rate 10 times greater than football, with the head and brain being especially vulnerable.

Renowned neuropathologist Bennet Omalu has called high school football "child abuse" because of the risk of brain damage. Yet high school rodeo associations in Canada induct teenagers into bull-riding, exposing them to a much higher level of risk. No cowboy mythology can justify that.

Nor can it justify the cruel spectacle of bulls being coerced to take part in a phoney example of Western heritage. Bull riding has nothing to do with real ranching and was invented specifically for rodeo.

It persists only because some people still regard an activity that causes animal suffering and risks human brain damage as entertainment.

Peter Fricker, Vancouver Humane Society

Payroll disaster

Each time I read about new problems with the Phoenix payroll system, my blood boils for the innocent victims (and they are victims) and my wasted tax dollars (Phoenix Pay System Will Cost 'Much More' Than $540-Million To Fix, Nov. 21).

Payroll was one of the first successful applications when computers started becoming ubiquitous decades ago – this is not rocket science. In this day and age, it should be automatic to be paid accurately and promptly for services rendered.

Having managed the implementation of several customized and complex payroll systems for thousands of employees involving external vendors, I can tell you this project reeks of incompetence in overall organization, project management and IT skills.

How our relatively sophisticated civil service and a supposedly world-class vendor like IBM could generate a mess like this is both amazing and scandalous; one would expect this from a Third World country (with apologies to Third World countries). However, it looks like Australia managed the same feat. The decision to centralize federal IT services appears to be part of the problem.

For projects in trouble, more money, time and resources are often not the answer. When things go seriously wrong, its usually because of big, bad decisions made up front, not the detail later on.

The answer may be an update to that old TV ad: Perhaps a roomful of trained monkeys working on iPads could come up with the solution; it couldn't be worse.

Hal Finlayson, London, Ont.

Hold that thought

Re Thank Me Very Much For My Service (editorial, Nov. 22): Yesterday morning after our YMCA Elderobics class, about 20 of us went, as usual, for coffee down the street to sort out the world. We have all decided to award ourselves medals and are digging into old jewellery boxes, going for big brooches etc. These we will proudly wear until those delusional senators come to their senses – if that's even possible!

Susan Mitton, Halifax

If the "unsung heroes" in the Senate who have awarded themselves bronze medals are demonstrating "sober second thought," let us pray they don't move on to thoughts three, four, five etc.

Paul Gaffney, Ottawa