Nov. 25: The PM, Sobeys, and a medal. Plus other letters to the editor

The PM, Sobeys, and a medal

Re Trudeau Calls Out Top Earners, Targets Income Inequality In Charlottetown Speech (Nov. 24): Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized in his speech that despite a strong economy, "not everyone is getting a share of that success," with many Canadians struggling to find jobs that pay a living wage.

He went on to say that over the past 30 years, most Canadians' incomes have grown by less than 1 per cent a year, while the incomes of the wealthiest Canadians have nearly tripled: "It's unfair parents are forced to decide whether they can afford winter boots for their children while the CEO at their company gets a million-dollar bonus." He asked business leaders to look past short-term shareholder interests to their responsibility to workers, including long-term contracts, decent incomes and training. Top earners, he said, bear some responsibility for Canada's growing income disparity.

Meanwhile, in Report on Business, in the same edition, we learned that Sobeys is laying off more than 800 employees (Sobeys Slashes Staff Amid Digital Push, Nov. 24). Sobeys CEO Michael Medline brags that the grocery chain has enjoyed early signs of progress in its turnaround efforts, and says it posted quarterly results in September that were better than expected and six months ahead of schedule.

Mr. Medline's 800 layoffs are part of a plan called "Project Sunrise." How cynical and out of touch. It's Project Sunset for 800 people – a month before Christmas. Mr. Medline is my nominee to be awarded one of those senators' medals.

As part of Project Sunrise, he could wear it where the "sun don't shine."

Vic Bornell, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

A quiz, kids. Bet you do well

Ethics czars seem to be in the business of making simple things complicated in Canada these days.

Let's turn some of 2017's political ethics conundrums over to Canada's 10-year-olds:

1) Should someone be allowed to benefit from decisions in which the person plays a part?

2) Is it okay for someone to promise to restructure the electoral system and then not do it?

3) Should someone be allowed to make people think they live someplace where they really don't spend much time, in order to get more money?

4) Is it right for someone to fudge the numbers on an expense claim?

5) Do you think it's proper to order the destruction of government records to (sorry, kids) cover one's ass?

Across Canada today, the kids are scoring 5 out of 5.

Ethics czars are still deliberating …

Ab Dukacz, Mississauga

Re Trying to Understand Morneau's Blind Spot (editorial, Nov. 23): Finance Minister Bill Morneau's conflict-of-interest situation is farcical on the face of it, but that is not the core issue. Surely the key question is: What do we have a so-called ethics commissioner for, if not to provide appropriate guidance at the outset?

This is not about Mr. Morneau or Justin Trudeau.

Either we have a functional ethics office in place or we don't, and apparently we don't.

We need one, and every federal government needs one.

Polly Thompson, Toronto

The whole issue of Bill Morneau's possible conflict of interest seems moot. If Mr. Morneau hadn't owned any stock whatsoever, he could still pass legislation to benefit his friends and family, and by association, himself, simply by being aware of what their holdings were.

We try to elect people to government based on what we hope is their good character, so that we can trust them to do the right thing. I think Mr. Morneau is someone of good character and I am willing to forgive small mistakes – as we must if we expect not to be pilloried for our own. Many people of good character expect the public and the press to realize this and not squeal like stuck pigs at the slightest misstep.

Bruce Henry, Waterloo, Ont.

Airbnb restrictions too harsh

I appreciate that the City of Toronto is dealing with a long-term rental shortage, but in order to solve it, let's not punish another constituency (Cities Should Loosen Grip On Tight Airbnb Regulations, Nov. 21).

Many homeowners are struggling to stay in their homes due to increasing job insecurity, rapidly rising taxes and high hydro bills. Airbnb provides the extra cushion many need, while allowing the flexibility we should rightfully have in our own homes.

In addition to homeowners, by getting tough on Airbnb, the city would also be opting to punish our local economies. Guests choose us because they want to be in a neighbourhood and experience Toronto at a local level. Every local business benefits as a result. And what makes Toronto a world-class city shines through to all who visit.

I don't appreciate my home being referred to as "inventory" by the city. And it dehumanizes the very real negative impacts this decision will have. I urge city councillors to find a more nuanced solution than what is currently being proposed, which would prohibit homeowners from renting out, for example, basement apartments and secondary residences to short-stay visitors.

Rachael MacKenzie-Neill, Toronto

Net neutrality is worth the fight

Re Don't Weep For Net Neutrality – It Was Never Based On Reality (Report on Business, Nov. 22): It's a very long time since I last said "codswallop" but that is the word that came to mind while reading this net-neutrality article. I think we can agree that large companies have significant advantages over startups – but it does not then follow that they should be given yet another advantage, this one of the "resistance is futile" variety, which is the tone of this article.

Netflix's change of stance from pro-neutrality a few years ago to ambivalence today has nothing to do with net neutrality being unimportant but everything to do with Netflix's dominance. It happily used net neutrality to fend off challenges by internet providers (think Shomi), but having won that fight, Netflix really doesn't need net neutrality around to help someone dethrone Netflix.

Allowing dominant players to shut out or stifle challengers by forcing them to operate only in an internet slow lane is in no way a benefit to consumers.

Mike Jensen, Calgary