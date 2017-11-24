Nov. 27: A housing need among us. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

..................................................................................................................................................

A need among us

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa's new housing strategy needs levers to increase supportive housing for people living with mental health and addictions issues, too.

In 2011, the Mental Health Commission estimated there are 520,000 such people in Canada who are homeless or precariously housed. If they were all in one city, they would represent the population of Hamilton, Quebec City, or Surrey, BC. They number 110,000 more than the population of Halifax, and constitute twice the population of Saskatoon.

In 2006, the Senate report "Out of the Shadows At Last" proposed the development of 56,000 units of supportive housing across the country over a 10-year period. In its 2011 report "Turning the Key," the Mental Health Commission revised the target to 100,000.

Regrettably, there has been very little progress, even though the Mental Health Commission study "At Home Chez Soi" demonstrated unequivocally that a housing-first approach – rapid access to housing and flexible support services – outperformed treatment-as-usual by 2:1.

In Toronto, the wait list was 700 in 2009, 5,000 in 2012 and now exceeds 13,000.

The housing strategy needs to ensure that housing providers and all three levels of government are able to work together to meet targets for supportive housing. Adding at least 3,000 units per year in Ontario is achievable, considering that between 1975 and 1995 we were able to develop 5,000 affordable and special- needs housing units each year.

Steve Lurie, executive director, CMHA, Toronto

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

.......................................

Last week's announcement of a federal housing strategy promising 100,000 new housing units in the next 11 years? It would be impressive – if the government didn't also have plans to bring in one million immigrants in the next three years.

Anita Dermer, Toronto

.......................................

Jumbo eco-clouds

Re Jumbo Resort Ruling A Ray Of Sunshine Amid B.C.'s Regulatory Snowstorm (Report on Business, Nov. 22): There are overwhelming downsides against building the Jumbo Glacier resort, a proposed ski village, including the fracturing of one of Canada's most important remaining wildlife corridors.

Story continues below advertisement

As the number of Canada's truly wild places shrinks across the country, Jumbo Valley remains infinitely more valuable as it currently exists than as another generic ski resort.

I'm an avid skier myself, and if one of the province's existing 20-plus ski resorts can't give someone what they're looking for, maybe they're the one with the problem.

Erik Bertram, Lillooet, B.C.

.......................................

Very bad precedent

Re Net Neutrality Is Worth Preserving (Nov. 24): Your thoughtful editorial on net neutrality concludes with the note that the changes to the rules in the United States are setting a very bad precedent. Indeed.

It's more evidence, if any were needed, that a very bad President, hellbent on reversing just about anything his predecessor did, is simply incapable of making a good or rational decision.

Nigel Brachi, Edmonton

.......................................

The smart money

Re Trudeau Calls Out Top Earners, Targets Income Inequality In Charlottetown Speech (Nov. 24): Has the Prime Minister noticed that the higher the government deficits, the greater the income inequality seems?

Governments, federal, provincial and municipal, spend tens of billions of dollars that they haven't got with people who execute projects which produce no apparent improvement in productivity.

Smart money gets richer.

Wages stagnate.

What's so hard about that?

C. R. (Ray) Luft, Mississauga

.......................................

The Laurier fiasco

It seems to me that, unless Wilfrid Laurier University removes professor Nathan Rambukkana from his teaching assignments, parents and teachers in our high schools should strongly recommend that students in their charge avoid going to WLU in the near future.

Perhaps then the powers that be at Laurier will take more positive steps to solve the problem.

Alastair McDonald, London, Ont.

.......................................

I certainly hope that anyone interested in academic scholarship listens to the full recording made by Laurier teaching assistant Lindsay Shepherd.

Ms. Shepherd's supervisor Nathan Rambukkana, and another professor, seem themselves to misunderstand terms like "confirmation bias" and the idea of an evidence base.

They throw research terms around in a way that it would seem to me speaks to the need for a university course for not only first-years, but some professors, to review the elements of critical thinking, and reading and writing research papers.

Instead of worrying about beliefs that "immature" 18-year-olds have been "inculcated" with that they then see as their role to unwind and correct, maybe everyone should go back to school and worry less about the content and more about the process.

Lisa Sheinin, Toronto

.......................................

To mix metaphors, it is clear that The Three Stooges have taken over the asylum at Wilfrid Laurier.

Brien Roy, Vancouver

.......................................

All carbon sources

Re How a Clean Fuel Standard will Build an Industry (Report on Business, Nov. 24): The performance of a fuel should include an analysis of energy density, since there is little point in having a clean fuel that does not take you very far.

Also, the carbon emissions involved in producing the so-called clean fuel have to be taken into account. Coal, for example, can be a viable energy source if the emissions can be captured and sequestered.

We have had enough of experts egging on politicians to choose winners in the energy issue. Just look at the mess that created in Ontario.

Let's stop being so smart and just regulate and tax the carbon dioxide from all sources, then let our free market system take care of the rest.

Brian Swinney, Burlington, Ont.

.......................................

Pulses and minuses

As I read the article Indian Tariff On Pea Imports May Threaten Canadian Trade (Report on Business, Nov. 24), I wondered how much foreign aid in various forms Canada gives India annually. A quick Google search came up with the amount of $84.9-million for 2016.

Somebody in the federal departments in Ottawa that provide the funds should tell the Indian government that the aid will be unilaterally and drastically reduced if the 50-per-cent duty on Canadian peas and lentils is imposed. When the next weather calamity devastates Indian pea and lentil crops, who will feed the people of India? Common sense would dictate that the Indian government should not bite the hand that helps to feed them.

Glen N. Tolhurst, Guelph, Ont.

.......................................

Just wondering

Re What The Giller Prize Means To Me (Nov. 24): Regarding author Michael Redhill's wonderful story about cashing his Scotiabank Giller Prize money: I expect Scotiabank is a bit disappointed to see the RBC logo on his transaction record. Next year, will it be the RBC Giller Prize?

Niall Fraser, Waterloo, Ont.