Nov. 28: Rules of the Parliament Hill rink. Plus other letters to the editor

Rules of the rink

Re The Hockey Rink That Fun Forgot (editorial, Nov. 27): Let's name the new Parliament Hill ice surface the Monty Python Rink. That way we can incorporate a complete set of skating rules, beginning with: Conservatives may only skate in a clockwise direction during their alloted ice time; Liberals may only skate in an anti-clockwise direction during their slot; New Democrats may only skate in straight lines up and down the centre during their rink time.

Cabinet ministers may only use the ice between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. – no floodlights – so ordinary citizens are not subjected to the sight/sound of individual ministers falling down, bumping into one another and generally displaying their incompetence to skate in any/all directions, unless provided with mandated instructions/speaking notes by the PMO.

Former Harper ministers, or current shadow cabinet "ministers," will not be allowed on the ice under any conditions, unless accompanied by former staffers in short pants.

The Speaker will be called upon to rule on any on-ice non-parliamentary language/bafflegab/partisan commentary. Senators will be required to regularly hose the rink down for re-icing purposes. Any Senate claims for rewards/awards etc. will be denied.

M.P. Martin, Ottawa

Your editorial is a perfect example of how sexism pervades society: As a woman (who has played hockey), I don't look at every piece of frozen water as a perfect opportunity for a hockey game. And, at the Rockefeller Center rink in New York, adults pay $25 to skate "in weary circles."

Hope Smith, Calgary

Back-care pitfalls

Re Ottawa To Review Indigenous Health Care After Misdiagnosis, Death Of Cancer Patient (Nov. 27): This case is not one of poor care to an Indigenous person, it's one of poor care to a back-pain patient. That is a universal problem, not just throughout Canada but worldwide.

Infections and cancers (the spine is the third-most common place that cancer spreads to) are often diagnosed after considerable delay and multiple MD visits, often including hospitalization. This is not on the health-care system. It's on us, MDs.

Most doctors receive little education in the diagnosis and management of spine-care problems. There are "Red Flag" symptoms that can identify a problem case from the greater world of benign backache, but most doctors don't know or apply them, especially when so many of us are drowning under the volume of demands on us for care.

These "Red Flag" symptoms are classical, but not well agreed upon; in my view, professional and academic politics have stymied their acceptance. The Canadian Spine Society has published guidelines on its website and circulated comprehensive information to most Canadian primary physicians, but who knows how many have read them?

Some provinces are establishing screening clinics to try to help, the Saskatchewan Spine Project is a world leader in this. Based on what I have seen in my practice, I am confident extrapolating that a patient loses neurological function somewhere in this country every day because of this unawareness of spinal symptoms. Medical education needs an upgrade if we're to stop this.

Drew A. Bednar, clinical professor of orthopedic surgery, adult spine surgeon, McMaster University

Soleful thanks

"Shoes, sir. The men need shoes." On Sunday, in an odd parallel of Sergeant Major John Rawlings's advice to Colonel Robert Shaw in Glory, an unnamed equipment trainer laid out shoes for the Argonauts at half-time (Toronto Argonauts Slide Their Way To Glory, Nov. 27). They had better traction, were a different team, and won the Grey Cup against all logic.

I saw no mention of the trainer in the media. He should be given the key to the City of Toronto.

Brendan Hawley, Ottawa

Boss, write thyself

Re How The Weinstein Era Will Change Us (Nov. 25): I had a bit of a chuckle at Margaret Wente's correct observation that bosses are now issuing tough memos about sexual harassment.

This reminded me of my experience of working in the hotel business. On our first day, all new employees were sternly warned by management that stealing from the company would result in instant dismissal. Fair enough, I thought.

At the year-end party at the boss's home, however, I couldn't help but notice that the bathroom was full of hotel items: towels, bathrobes, soaps, even toilet paper. We have to hope that the bosses are also sending memos to themselves.

John Clench, Vancouver

Cops out, cop-out?

Re TDSB Makes Its Worst Decision Yet (Nov. 25): The Toronto District School Board's recent decision to end the school resource officer (SRO) program has rightfully prompted important conversations – some in full agreement, some not.

Marcus Gee's column did not mention the key fact that led to the board's decision: More than 2,000 students indicated a negative impact and experienced potential harm as a result of the program.

While yes, many respondents to the board's survey did have a positive impression of the police-in-schools program, a significant number had a far different impression.

The experiences of the 2,000 included feeling uncomfortable interacting with the SRO, feeling intimidated or feeling that they were being watched/targeted. We couldn't ignore these feelings. We have an ethical and legal responsibility to listen and to take these concerns seriously. It's unacceptable that the board would simply say the majority rules and continue with the program knowing full well that some of our students felt this way.

Will the end of the program leave our schools less safe? No. Our schools are safe. Creating caring, safe and inclusive schools is the collective responsibility of everyone within a school. No one individual creates a safe school merely by their presence.

Robin Pilkey, chair, Toronto District School Board

When 13,000 students either support the police-in-schools program or don't object, and 2,000 are uncomfortable or want them out, trustees order the cops out. A cop-out on common sense: Marcus Gee's "boneheaded" captures it.

Sarah Rogers, Hamilton

Language of age

Re Gaining A New Perspective – And Vocabulary – On Old Age (Life & Arts, Nov. 27): Apparently the preferred vocabulary is to call us "older persons," instead of the negatively stereotypical "the aged" or "the elderly." Here's an idea! How about simply calling us "persons" and everybody else can be called "younger (or even immature) persons"?

John Cook, Toronto

10 per cent? Ouch

Re How Technology Is Sapping Our Attention Spans – And Our Productivity (Report on Business, Nov. 25): So those stolen cat-video moments may have reduced me to a workplace state of "continuous partial attention" and contributed to recent "lacklustre" productivity growth in the economies of Canada and the United States?

At least, so say the experts. But what's this about reducing my IQ by 10 per cent? How did I miss that?

Farley Helfant, Toronto