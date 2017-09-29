Oct. 2: Dead to (tax) rights. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Dead to (tax) rights

Finance Minister Bill Morneau's characterization of money left in small businesses as "dead" misses the mark by a long shot (Morneau's 'Dead Money' Talk Ignites New Criticism In Tax Debate, Sept. 29).

My small business is cyclical.

I never know when the next lean period will arrive. That "dead money" is exhumed to pay my staff, rent and the significant costs of running a law firm. It also pays me, the owner, who does not have employment insurance. The bank considers it very much alive, at least according to the loan documents that tie it down, lest it should take flight. Banks, by the way, don't like owners to dividend out more than they earn.

Taxing this "dead money" will put small business owners six feet under: Leave it in to keep the bank happy, or take it out so you aren't taxed to death.

Barbara Legate, London, Ont.

The federal rhetoric is going from bad to desperate: Dead money? This hasty attack campaign against middle-income, job-creating citizens is simply the wrong way to treat Canadians, and unworthy of this government.

We know the "dead money" campaign is meant to divert attention from the tax-avoidance practices of the wealthiest Canadians. Yes to thoughtful, fair, progressive tax reform. That reform has to start at the top.

Donna Robinson, North Saanich, B.C.

'Service productions'

Re Critics Assail Joly Over Lack Of Specifics In Netflix Announcement (Sept. 29): The preservation of culture is critical for any country. Another important element is the strength of a country's economy. Without this, there are no monies to fund the arts; certainly not the funding required to create films and TV programs. Good job creators mean more workers paying taxes. Netflix is a job creator.

You write that "service productions" such as Suicide Squad are "simply made with Canadian crews." According to the Motion Picture Association of Canada, Suicide Squad created 4,707 jobs and spent more than $80-million here. This included vehicle rentals, lumber and construction supplies, catering, and location fees. Tens of thousands of Canadians are employed by such productions, making Canadians among the most highly skilled film technicians in the world.

John M. Lewis, director of Canadian affairs, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees

Yes, that Rob Ford

Re Naming A Stadium After Rob Ford Would Be Erasing History (Sept. 29): How low can blatant vote-pandering take a politician?

Answer: As low as Toronto Mayor John Tory's decision to back naming a stadium after, wait for it, Rob Ford.

Yes, that Rob Ford – the mayor who lied, who hung out with gang members, the one who famously was "too drunk" to remember using crack cocaine, the one who said vile, racist things. Yes, that Rob Ford.

Campaigning for next October's election must be starting early.

Susan Merriman Oliver, Toronto

Instead of a stadium,Toronto should rename the Jarvis Street bike lanes the Rob Ford Memorial Bike Lanes.

But there are no bike lanes on Jarvis, you say!

Exactly.

Andrew Leith Macrae, Toronto

219 per cent

Much has been said and written about the calamitous impact on Bombardier, Quebec jobs, and the Canadian economy arising out of the 219 per cent tariff imposed by the U.S. Commerce Department on the sale of 125 CS100 jets to Delta Airlines.

Delta generally prefers to buy rather than lease its jets. Note, though, that a steadily rising proportion of all large commercial passenger planes worldwide are operated under lease – with more than 50 per cent of that leased fleet owned by Irish aircraft leasing companies.

What are the chances that lawyers from Bombardier and Delta will have this deal restructured as a sale to an Irish leasing company (tariff free) and a leaseback to Delta faster than the political speech writers can crank out another "the sky is falling" speech?

On the upside, though, if the C Series is a commercial failure, and taxpayers' money was wasted, the U.S. Commerce Department makes an ideal scapegoat.

Ed Wadddington, Kanata, Ont.

Narcissism is us

Re The Selfie We're All Taking (Sept. 28): One virtue of David Fincher's film, The Social Network, was its representation of Mark Zuckerberg's fundamental realization: a technology designed to exploit 21st-century narcissism would make buckets of money.

Apple's iPhone appeared in 2007; as we know, smartphones changed things. So who's really surprised people flock to the Museum of Modern Art to take selfies with one of Vincent van Gogh's most famous paintings?

Consider the last time you heard someone rail against such instances of smartphone use and the evils of life as documentary curation: Within 15 minutes, most of these same folks check their e-mail/text/social media.

Yep, this is where we are. Starry Night isn't the only thing we no longer see.

Dale Churchward, Toronto

The Railway Walk

In the early 1990s, my father told me that he sometimes walked 26 miles a day working for the CN Railway in Percé, Que., in the mid-1940s (Walkable Cities Are Better For Our Health And Economy, Sept. 26). One of his fall jobs was to walk 13 miles of track (carrying tools in a big flour sack) to sweep snow from the tracks and make necessary small repairs.

At the end of the 13 miles, his job was done – but he needed to walk back to his starting point.

I told him I wanted to mimic his railway experience. For several years in the 1990s, late each fall I walked the metric equivalent, 42 kilometres, from Ottawa to a small-town pub beyond city limits. I had only two rules along the way: to cross one set of railway tracks and to shoot a roll of black and white film.

Friends often accompanied me on all or part of what got dubbed "The Railway Walk."

André Picard describes laudable types of walks, for health, the environment, and local economies. Then there are the walks for memory.

Mel Simoneau, Gatineau, Que.

Humour. Be warned

Re Let Mercer's Exit End Our Cowardly Comedy (Sept. 27): John Doyle complains that "nobody in positions of power, or in the viewing audience, is ever made uncomfortable by satire in Canada." He calls for "more caustic humour than we've been getting."

Okay, but it's going to come with trigger warnings, right?

And there'll be safe channels to go to, in the event that topics like diversity or climate change are mocked?

Rudy Buller, Toronto