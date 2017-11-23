Mob bigotry rules over India’s arts

Amrit Dhillon is a New Delhi-based journalist.

India these days feels a bit like Iran under Ayatollah Khomeini.

A bounty has been offered for a film producer's head and a reward for anyone who cuts off the nose – a symbol of public humiliation – of his lead actress. Books and films are banned and authors and directors threatened with violence because some group somewhere disagrees with what they depict.

The ugly atmosphere that surrounds the film Padmavati (which the protesters haven't even seen yet) is the result of politicians over the years letting groups get away with the most outrageous behaviour merely because their sentiments have been "offended."

Instead of arresting those who threaten artists, politicians jump on the bandwagon and cynically support them because all they are after is power and they dare not antagonize a chunk of voters. If the principle of free speech is sacrificed, so be it.

Each time it happens, the scale of the threats and violence gets worse. It used to be angry protesters would vandalize cinemas. Now, a bounty of $1.5-million has been offered for the beheading of Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It used to be loony fringe groups making the threats. Now, it is Suraj Pal Amu, a leader in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party who has put up the bounty.

The protests against the film began with the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, an organization representing the Rajput caste in Rajasthan. It objected to rumours suggesting that the film depicted a romance between a Muslim ruler and the legendary Hindu queen Padmavati depicted in a 16th-century poem, and threatened to burn cinemas. Historians are divided on whether Padmavati even existed. Some say she is a character from an epic that, from endless retelling over centuries, has come to be seen as history.

Rajputs say their beloved Padmavati, famous for immolating herself to avoid the dishonour of falling into the Muslim invader's clutches, has been slighted by Mr. Bhansali.

The Rajasthan government has capitulated to Rajput demands that the film cannot be released, as planned, on Dec. 1. (Rajputs are a large influential community in Rajathan). Two other state governments have followed suit.

There have now been so many cases of suppression of artistic freedom that, as one film director said recently, India is "becoming like Saudi Arabia, where even the word 'sexy' is seen as offensive." In 2012, the Jaipur Literature Festival had to cancel a video conference with Salman Rushdie because Muslim groups in Jaipur threatened to riot.

A film on drug addiction in Punjab, Udta Punjab, ran into trouble in 2016 when some Punjabis said it harmed the state's image. Penguin was forced to withdraw a book, The Hindus, in 2014 by American historian Wendy Doniger after protests by Hindu groups. Exiled Bangladesh author Taslima Nasreen cannot appear in public in Calcutta because of death threats received from Muslim groups. There are many more examples.

The space for free expression is shrinking. If it's not some group that doesn't like a book or film for a specific reason, it's the vague objection is that it is "against Indian culture" – a blanket term that can encompass virtually anything in the arts.

Mob bigotry is being allowed full rein. In the Padmavati ruckus, no cabinet minister has said the obvious, namely that Mr. Bhansali has every right to release his film. With no one in power prepared to uphold the law, life is frightening for artists. The way things are going, is there any historical figure they can depict? Any subjects they can write about safely? Any paintings they can paint without looking over their shoulder?

More than winning elections and staying in power, the primary job of politicians is to uphold the law. But where is the Indian politician who is prepared to take on a powerful group for the sake of a principle?

In fact, the reverse happens. It is the artist who is portrayed as having "brought it upon himself." The victim becomes the culprit. BJP leader Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that Mr. Bhansali was responsible for the backlash against Padmavati.

The regular eruptions of outrage are a consequence of the fact that in India, religion and caste constitute a person's identity. Amid so much poverty and hardship, one's identity is of supreme importance in giving meaning to life. On top of this, you have a barely educated, predominantly rural population where emotion, not reason, prevails. Finally, tradition is a very powerful force in society. That's why the royal families of Rajasthan, though educated, have sided with ordinary Rajputs over Padmavati because for them, too, tradition is paramount.

This is precisely where political leadership is vital, not just in upholding the law but in gradually weaning society away from emotion and unreason toward acceptance of difference and dissent. It can take generations. Indian politicians have not even started the job.