Amrit Dhillon is a New Delhi-based journalist.

In India, there is only one topic being discussed in political circles these days: can anyone or anything stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi winning the next general election? Even though it is still two years away, the feeling is growing in some circles that his position is so strong it will take a near-miracle to stop him.

Of course, two years is an eternity in politics. Anything can happen. But after three years in office, there are three incontrovertible facts about Mr. Modi: undimmed popularity, a stature that dwarfs all others and the inability of a single opposition politician to hold a candle to him.

Such unrivalled dominance is a treat for Mr. Modi and his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but it augurs badly for Indian democracy for the opposition to be so enfeebled. Even when Mr. Modi made the controversial move to remove high currency notes from the system last November, neither the opposition Congress Party nor other parties were able to take advantage of the ensuing chaos and hardship.

Even when cow vigilantism is on the rise, when Muslims are being lynched on suspicion of possessing beef, when the jobs that Mr. Modi promised to create in 2014 when he came to power are nowhere to be seen and even when gaping holes can be seen in much-vaunted projects, such as cleaning the filthy Ganges River or building toilets for every family, the Congress Party under Rahul Gandhi’s juvenile leadership is unable to dent Mr. Modi’s image.

The crux of the matter is that, like him or hate him, Mr. Modi has succeeded in projecting himself as a strong leader, a man who can take hard decisions and a man who has vision for a better India.

Ranged on the other side is Mr. Gandhi and the Congress Party, who are so accustomed to ruling the country under the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty as a family fiefdom that Mr. Modi’s ascendancy has still not sunk in. Mr. Gandhi is simply waiting for Mr. Modi to make mistakes rather than developing his own vision. He has been purely reactive. It is always Mr. Modi who sets the agenda.

This was not how it was meant to be. The opposition of all stripes, along with Mr. Modi’s liberal critics, expected him to falter. After all, the Congress Party dominated every institution in the country. Congress values and principles had spread to every area of public life. Apart from this, some of Mr. Modi’s critics sneered at his humble origins. They expected him to go out of his depth in Delhi’s drawing rooms and at international summits where his heavily accented English and “unfamiliarity” social graces would ensure he cut a sorry figure.

But Mr. Modi has taken to the job like a duck to water. What’s more, in recent months, he has notched up two triumphs which seem to have sealed his bid for a second term: in March, his party won a stunning victory in elections held in the state of Uttar Pradesh, notching up 325 out of the 403 seats in the local legislature. The Congress Party won just seven.

Then, on July 28, he won the support of a top opposition leader, Nitish Kumar, who is Chief Minister of Bihar. Mr. Kumar dumped his allies and opted to form a new government with the BJP as his coalition ally.

This was a political earthquake because the only hope that kept the opposition going was that in 2019, Mr. Kumar would lead a “Grand Alliance” of parties to defeat Mr. Modi (Mr. Gandhi’s name wasn’t in the reckoning because few take him seriously). Mr. Kumar had credibility as a political heavyweight untainted by corruption. And he chose to ally with his erstwhile foe, the BJP.

These two events have given tremendous momentum to Mr. Modi’s bid to win a second term. Political analysts are talking of a new era in politics – the era of BJP dominance.

Whatever complex analysis one does of Mr. Modi’s pre-eminence, the explanation can probably be summed up, if crudely, by one simple thing: many Indians, by and large, feel Mr. Modi is at least trying to improve their country. He may not be doing as much as they would like, but it’s more than can be said of many others.

