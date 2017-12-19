New ANC leader could signal a return to South Africa’s glory days

Robert Rotberg is founding director of Harvard Kennedy School's Program on Intrastate Conflict, former senior fellow, CIGI, and president emeritus, World Peace Foundation

By choosing Cyril Ramaphosa, 65, as the new head of the African National Congress, South Africa's dominant political party has its last best chance to return the nation to the glory last experienced under the late president Nelson Mandela. The party congress Monday rejected the current, beleaguered and court-challenged reign of President Jacob Zuma and his preferred successor candidate, and simultaneously rejected Mr. Zuma's blatantly corrupt, crony-infested style of rule. With Mr. Ramaphosa at the helm, the ANC and South Africa have a new, possibly final, opportunity to deliver good governance, prosperity, and positive development to its supporters and citizens.

Mr. Ramaphosa – Mr. Mandela's choice to succeed him in 1997 – has a much more difficult task now than he would have had twenty years ago. Under ANC control, South Africa's governance quality has deteriorated significantly, educational standards and schooling results have slipped, HIV/AIDS and drug-resistant tuberculosis battles are still being lost, the provision of adequate amounts of electricity has become a challenge because of mismanagement, and even military readiness (especially in the air force) is badly compromised. Crime levels are high. Corruption is rampant. South Africa is among the slowest growing countries in Africa, performing in terms of GDP only marginally above zero. Over all, South Africa has lost its role as the moral, political and economic leader of the new Africa.

Mr. Ramaphosa has the decided advantage of being a smart, intellectually savvy and intellectually curious comparative outsider in the ANC hierarchy. A university graduate and trade union leader in the early 1980s, he helped to lead the inside-the-country, township-based struggles against South Africa's apartheid regime. Arguably, it was those protests, many violent, that Mr. Ramaphosa and other members of the United Democratic Front led against apartheid that ultimately ended white rule and brought the ANC to power. President Thabo Mbeki, who succeeded Mr. Mandela, and Mr. Zuma, who succeeded Mr. Mbeki, were both external leaders of the guerrilla forces that fought apartheid from outside the country. Likewise, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, South Africa's former foreign minister and President Zuma's ex-wife, was also a freedom fighter from outside.

In the years since the ANC asked Mr. Mandela to promote Mr. Mbeki and sideline Mr. Ramaphosa, the incoming ANC president has grown enormously wealthy thanks to opportunities under Mr. Mbeki's Black Economic Empowerment program. His resultant closeness to industry, essentially still white-dominated corporate life, may conceivably handicap him as he attempts to remake the ANC and to reshape the way in which the ruling party deals with the country's many complex problems, especially corruption, economic stagnation and poor social services.

When Mr. Mbeki was ousted at a party congress ten years ago, he was also eased out of the national presidency prematurely. Mr. Zuma's term runs out in 2019, when Mr. Ramaphosa is the party's almost-certain presidential candidate. Or, if Mr. Ramaphosa can gain the backing of those many members of the party's new national executive who are nominally loyal to Mr. Zuma, conceivably he and the ANC can "deploy" Mr. Zuma out of the presidency and Mr. Ramaphosa can succeed him before the 2019 election.

Either way, Mr. Ramaphosa can show symbolically by his early statements and actions that the dark days of "business as usual" are over. He can gather around him a cadre of ANC persons of integrity, reject Mr. Zuma's holdovers in the cabinet or the party apparatus who have their hands deeply in the national till, and (for example) begin to do something dramatic about strengthening South Africa's electrical generating capacity, upgrade the manner in which its police investigative services are run, stop the ANC from attacking and undermining the best rule of law and independent judicial services in Africa, and find a way to return teachers to schools and to buttress the nation's once-exemplary universities.

This is a very tall order. But the man whom I found years ago on several late-night occasions browsing the highbrow shelves of Johannesburg's most comprehensive bookstore knows full well what South Africa needs at this decisive juncture in its history. He also knows that he, a member of the minority Venda ethnic group from northern South Africa, needs to continue to accommodate Mr. Zuma's Zulu and Xhosa allies – but without compromising his own reformist agenda. They still hold key positions within the ANC hierarchy and because of both ethnic suspicions and fears about the loss of privilege and prominence will harry Mr. Ramaphosa and his more technocratic colleagues and instincts.

In South Africa's last parliamentary election in 2014, the percentage of the total vote won by the ANC under Mr. Zuma had slipped to 62 per cent, down a few points from 2009 and many more from 2004. More tellingly, in the municipal elections last year, the ANC lost control of several large and important cities to the liberal Democratic Alliance. Only an effective Ramaphosa administration, or the promise of it, can preserve ANC political control nationally. If he fails to deliver – whatever the reasons – the ANC is almost certain to be rejected by voters in 2019. Furthermore, if Mr. Ramaphosa fails to deliver, South Africa will continue to underperform its aspirations and forfeit what is left of its Mandela momentum.