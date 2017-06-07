Alex Vatanka is a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute in Washington

Those visiting Doha are often told by locals that the city is the epicentre for political deal-makings in the Middle East. If you just want to do business, go to Dubai, the Qatari political elites are fond of saying.

But marketing yourself as a peddler of intrigue in a region full of tension and conflict was never going to be cost-free, as Qatar discovered on June 5. The push back came from fellow Arab states: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. Other allied countries to Saudi Arabia have since followed suit.

They broke off diplomatic relations, put a total air, land and sea blockade on the tiny Qatari peninsula, expelled Qatari diplomats and asked Qatari citizens to leave. The Qataris, by far the wealthiest people in the world as measured income per capita, were rushing to the supermarkets to stock up on basic food and water as the Saudis closed the country’s only land-border.

But Qatar has been here before. Back in 2014, almost the same identical countries broke off relations for the same reasons: that Qatar is a Trojan horse inside the Sunni Arab, oil-rich sheikhdoms that make up the Gulf Corporation Council, an organization that was touted as the region’s European Union. This time around, as was the case back in 2014, the Saudis and the Emiratis – the two states in the GCC with the greatest foreign policy and military clout – have again given Doha an ultimatum.

The Qataris have been asked to cut Iran loose; to expel members of the Muslim Brotherhood, a global Islamist movement that is essentially anti-monarchical and hence antithetical to the other Gulf monarchies; and to otherwise stay within the GCC tent and stop freelancing.

In one way, this turn of events is astonishing. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain are ostensibly fraternal partners of Qatar in a relationship cemented in the GCC. Well, that sort of collective integration was at least the idea behind the creation of the GCC back in 1981. But the record of the GCC states to pull resources together for the common good has been a failure, to say the least.

The Qatari government – backed by seemingly infinite riches that come from its part-ownership of the world’s largest natural gas field located in waters north of the country – is in many ways the lighting rod of political intrigue in the region. Doha has seemingly achieved the impossible, and to many observers, punched above its weight.

On the one hand, it is home to the largest U.S. military base in the region, as well as to offices of the Taliban, Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood and other dissident political leaders. Iran, with which it shares its giant gas field, is a country Qatar has cordial relations with, a reality that deeply angers the anti-Iranian Saudis and Emiratis. Elsewhere, Qatar has acted as a financial benefactor for the Lebanese Hezbollah and Hamas, while at the same time toying with the idea of establishing formal diplomatic ties with Israel. In other words, there are no baskets in the Middle East where the Qataris have been unwilling to deposit an egg.

Needless to say, Qatar’s angry GCC partners see it as behaving in a duplicitous manner. But Doha does not see it as double-dealing, but rather purchasing as many insurance policies as it can get its hand on. Take its relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood. Compared to the other oil and gas rich sheikhdoms of the region, Qatar has no more reason to feel immune to the long-term ambitions of the movement, which touts a pan-Arab Islamist model of governance in which no Arab monarchy can be part of and presumably even that of Qatar.

But instead of actively fighting it, as does Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, Doha has been seeking to co-opt the Muslim Brotherhood, or at least turn the attention of the movement elsewhere. To then allow the Brotherhood a platform in the shape of the Al Jazeera television – financed generously by the Qataris – has been like salt on an open wound. The same kind of hedging of its bets is evident across Qatari foreign policy.

There is plenty of speculation about the timing of the latest spat. Did, for example, Donald Trump on his trip to Riyadh give the Saudis and the Emiratis a green light to squeeze Qatar as the U.S. President seemed to suggest in one of his tweets this week? Only time will tell. But Qatar, as a small country of roughly 300,000 citizens, has a moment here to ponder over the size of the return from the billions and billions of dollars it has in recent years invested in so many political projects. Geography and other ties to the rest of the GCC should make it hard for Doha to abandon its fellow Gulf States but Qatari pride could surprise us all.

Report Typo/Error