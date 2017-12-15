Quebec spying inquiry a boost for journalists – and democracy

Michel Cormier is executive director, news and current affairs, at Société Radio-Canada

For Canadian journalists, what started as a difficult year ends on a brighter note. The protection of confidential sources, so vital to our ability to do investigative work, now stands to be much stronger.

In October, Parliament unanimously adopted a bill sponsored by Conservative senator Claude Carignan that makes it much harder for the police to get warrants to spy on journalists and their sources. MPs, in a rare non-partisan moment, enabled Canada to reach the level of other democratic countries in terms of protection of journalistic sources. And on Thursday, a provincial commission of inquiry led by Justice Jacques Chamberland recommended that people who talk to journalists in Quebec should be much better protected under provincial law.

These advances were triggered by a wave of indignation that followed revelations last year that two Quebec police forces admitted to spying on eight journalists in order to learn the identity of their sources. In our case at Radio-Canada, the Quebec Provincial Police had obtained warrants to go back five years into the phone records of members of our Enquête investigative team. In the case of the Montreal newspaper La Presse, Montreal police investigators were hoping to find out who in their ranks was talking to one of its journalists.

The Quebec provincial government has pledged to put into law key recommendations of the Chamberland Commission. These are wide-ranging and, along with the federal legislation, could possibly impact cases elsewhere in the country.

The commission recommends extending protection not only to whistle-blowers and other sources but also to all material gathered in the course of journalistic investigations. "With regard to testifying, the proposed rule is simple: Journalists have the right to remain silent. They are not required to answer questions and respond to requests for documents collected as part of their journalistic duties," says the report. If such protections were in force, Vice News could more easily resist demands by the RCMP in an Ontario courtroom to turn over notes relating to its investigation of a homegrown jihadist.

In the meantime, the new federal shield law and the Chamberland report should improve Canada's world ranking in terms of journalistic freedom and protection of free speech, which had slipped in recent years. Journalists can now be confident that they can better protect the confidentiality of their sources and that the authorities must overcome a higher hurdle when trying to convince a judge to investigate their professional activities.

Support for the federal legislation and the Chamberland Commission led to a rare and welcome solidarity among major news organizations across the country, which, in turn, helped bring about necessary changes. Because of these, citizens who consider it their duty to reveal incriminating information in the public interest can feel secure they can do so without fear of being identified and of being the victims of reprisals. These are essential elements of a democratic society.