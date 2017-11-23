Removing cops from schools is latest bonehead move by TDSB in the name of equity

Police officers have been posted in a number of Toronto schools for close to a decade. The aim of the School Resource Officer program was to make schools feel safe and to build bridges between cops and kids.

This summer, under pressure from activists who called it discriminatory, the Toronto District School Board decided to suspend the program and remove the police while it canvassed various groups on how it was working. When the results of its surveys came in, they showed the program was highly popular with students, parents, and teachers. So, naturally, the TDSB voted to cancel it.

Wednesday's 18-3 vote by school trustees was just the latest in a series of boneheaded moves that the board has made in the name of equity. First, it decided to delete the word "chief" from senior job titles because it might offend Indigenous people. The chief of social work becomes the manager of social work. Next, a board task force recommended closing arts-focused schools because they tend to have more students from white and well-off families than the norm. The board quickly climbed down after an understandable uproar from those hives of creativity.

Booting cops from schools is the worst call yet. It was made before all the facts are in: the police board was just starting an in-depth review of the program with the help of Ryerson University. It ignored the facts at hand: the data from those surveys. It threatens to compromise the security of students and undermine the relationship between police and the community.

The notion of posting cops in schools came out of the death of Jordan Manners, a 15-year-old shot and killed at C.W. Jefferys Collegiate in 2007. Until the TDSB pulled the plug, uniformed cops were in 45 high schools. They were there not to intimidate students but to keep an eye on things, head off trouble before it started and, perhaps most important, show young people that police are not ogres. The program was a form of community policing, which aims to get police out of their cruisers and cop shops and put them in closer touch with the people they are pledged to protect.

By all indications, it was a big success. Many cops became big-brother figures at their schools, respected and liked by the students who knew them. But groups like Black Lives Matter insisted the cops made many students feel targeted and the schools that hosted the police feel stigmatized. Their campaign rose to a high pitch in the past year. The police board wavered, ordering its review of the program. The school board suspended it in August and started surveying stakeholders.

The results were clear. Fifty-seven per cent of students said having a cop in the school made them feel safer, against 10 per cent who did not (the rest were unsure). Forty-seven per cent said they would like the cop to stay, compared with 7 per cent who said no. Those who had an opinion overwhelmingly found the school cops to be trustworthy, helpful and respectful.

Staff and parents were positive, too. Fifty-eight per cent of staff said having a police officer around was valuable to the school and 76 per cent of parents said the officer made the school safer. But when voting time came on Wednesday evening, several trustees said that it was more important to listen to the minority of students who felt targeted than the far greater number who did not.

It was a curious argument from an institution that urges students to seek answers from facts. If trustees were going to ignore the views of most respondents, why bother to survey them in the first place?

By expelling the cops from schools, the TDSB has as much as accepted the activist view that the police are a kind of occupying force in many of the communities where they work and that their very presence makes people feel intimidated. It is the same militant hyperbole that led to the shabby decision to tell the police force it was not welcome in this year's Pride parade.

This is a dangerous path for the city. Police are feeling under siege these days. The police union called the TDSB decision "anti-police." It is hard to put any other cast on it, even if TDSB officials insist that they will keep links with the force. There were whoops of triumph on Wednesday when the results of the vote were announced. It is no triumph when cops are hustled out of neighbourhood schools for no crime other than being cops.

The best way to ensure community safety is for police to learn about the neighbourhoods they serve, getting to know the locals, gathering information about the bad guys and looking out for those who might take a wrong turn. The admirable, personable police officers who served in the schools were part of that reaching out. Many were good friends and mentors to the students. Now, suddenly, because elected officials succumbed to a strident campaign of opposition, they are gone. The TDSB has done it again.​