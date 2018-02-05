Restricting the phrase ‘Polish death camps’ only raises its profile

Slawomir Sierakowski, founder of the Krytyka Polityczna movement, is director of the Institute for Advanced Study in Warsaw.

The Polish government has provoked yet another international crisis, this time by adopting a law that is ostensibly meant to combat the phrase "Polish death camps." The law targets a geographical shorthand, sometimes used abroad, for the extermination camps that the Nazis established on Polish territory during the Second World War. But there is more to the move than that.

When Poles talk about the Warsaw Ghetto, no one sees this as a problem. Similarly, no one who uses the phrase "Polish death camps" – including former U.S. president Barack Obama and former FBI director James Comey – does so out of ill will toward Poland. Such phrases can be found even in Polish schoolbooks, such as Zofia Nalkowska's excellent book on the Holocaust, Medaliony. Nevertheless, many Poles believe that people abroad are misled by this phrase.

While the law includes exemptions for scholarly publications and artistic works, it applies to journalistic writing, posing a threat to open public debate.

The relevant wording of the legislation is worth citing: "Whoever publicly and untruthfully assigns responsibility or co-responsibility to the Polish Nation or the Polish State for Nazi crimes committed by the Third German Reich … or for other crimes constituting crimes against peace, crimes against humanity, or war crimes, or in some other way markedly diminishes the responsibility of the true perpetrators of these crimes is subject to a fine or imprisonment for up to three years."

Any suggestion Poland was complicit in the Holocaust could now land offenders in jail. The new law has sparked anger from Israel and the United States for stifling debate about the death camps the Nazis built on Polish soil. Reuters

The Israeli embassy in Warsaw responded with a sobering question: Will Holocaust survivors giving testimony about their personal histories also be subject to criminal liability? And back in Jerusalem, the Knesset has threatened to adopt legislation to classify diminishing the role of Poles who participated in the Holocaust as a crime. A draft bill has the support of 61 of the Israeli parliament's 120 members.

Before Poland's Sejm and Senate adopted the law, the U.S. State Department issued its sharpest statement toward the country since 1989, warning of "the repercussions this draft legislation, if enacted, could have on Poland's strategic interests and relationships – including with the United States and Israel." Neighbouring Ukraine's former foreign minister was more blunt: "Poland has ceased to be a strategic partner for Ukraine. Today, Poland is threatening to block our integration with Europe."

Indeed, Poland is risking its relationship with its three most important allies – the United States, Germany and Ukraine – which up until now have tolerated the antics of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland's de facto leader. Poland now faces the threat of isolation by the West and loss of international influence, leaving the country vulnerable to Vladimir Putin's revanchist Russia.

Despite much of the Polish elite's evident horror at the law, Mr. Kaczynski will not back away from it. To be clear, Mr. Kaczynski, like his late twin brother, Lech, is not an anti-Semite. As president, Lech Kaczynski was an enemy of anti-Semitism in Poland and celebrated Hanukkah in a synagogue.

But Jaroslaw Kaczynski, whose populism was once held in check by his brother, shaped this new legislation in ways that are politically favourable to the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), which he leads, by effectively taking centrist voters hostage. The legislation does not offend such voters because the idea of banning the phrase "Polish death camps" seems benign. At the same time, having expelled the most radical right-wing politicians from the government, Mr. Kaczynski needs to regain the trust of far-right PiS voters. They will be pleased that Poland is standing up to Israel, Ukraine and, indeed, the entire world.

The PiS's cynical approach is revealed by the fact that even its leading members acknowledge Poles' role in the persecution of Jews. About a month ago, Ryszard Czarnecki, a PiS member and vice-president of the European Parliament, compared an MEP from the opposition Civic Platform (PO) to a szmalcownik, a pejorative term for those who blackmailed Jewish people who were hiding from the Nazis or those who protected them.

Never mind that the heads of four European Parliament groupings responded by calling for Mr. Czarnecki's removal from his post, or that Poland's Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, defended Mr. Czarnecki. In condemning szmalcowniks, was Mr. Czarnecki not admitting that in addition to Poles who saved Jewish lives, there were Poles who sent them to their deaths?

And now, a month after a senior PiS official advertised the existence of such Poles, the party has raised the profile of the phrase "Polish death camps" in a botched attempt to suppress it.

The ugly fact is that the new law was promulgated on the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, and just before the 50th anniversary of the Polish communist government's anti-Semitic campaign of 1968, which resulted in an exodus of 20,000 Poles, depriving the country of some of its brightest minds. So far, there is one jarring similarity between these two events: Both gave Poland a black eye while stoking nationalist fervour among the "patriotic electorate." One hopes that this is where the similarities end.

