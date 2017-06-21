With Donald Trump’s storm clouds all over the place, a show of harmony can’t hurt. So in this landmark season of our 150th anniversary, former U.S. presidents and Canadian prime ministers are getting together in forums to reminisce and sing the praises of the bilateral concord.

Stephen Harper and George W. Bush, who weren’t terribly close while in office, held a 90-minute session at the Bush library in Dallas earlier this month. Speaking to business leaders at the unpublicized event, Mr. Bush spoke of how Canada is underappreciated in his country. The two leaders stated their support for the North American free-trade agreement. They didn’t invoke the current president’s name, but their differences with him were made amply clear.

