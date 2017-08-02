Just as Noah assembled two of every animal before the flood came, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is assembling one of every kind of potential North American free-trade agreement negotiation critic before talks begin in two weeks.
The NAFTA council the Liberal government unveiled Wednesday is designed to make these negotiations look like they are no mere act of partisan governing but instead a Great Canadian Initiative, beyond the reach of political squabbling.
