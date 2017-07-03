A while back, Barack Obama’s newfound friend was Justin Trudeau. Still is. The two men had a lengthy bromantic dinner in Montreal last month. We can imagine some of the words exchanged on the subject of Donald Trump. Mr. Obama is hardly an admirer.

But now Donald Trump is tweeting about his “new found friend.” It’s the same guy: Justin Trudeau.

With Mr. Obama, the Trudeau companionship is hardly a shocker, both being liberals. With President Trump, a polar opposite in many respects, it’s strange. Nor can it be expected to last – not given this President’s impulsiveness and volatility. But for the time being, the way Canadian officials see it, better to be on his side than not.

A week prior to Canada’s 150th birthday, I contacted the State Department to ask if anything to recognize the big birthday of the big neighbour was being planned. But there was no response, and it looked like nothing would happen – until the Trump tweet came. “Happy Canada Day to all of the great people of Canada and to your Prime Minister and my new found friend @JustinTrudeau.”

Though it would have been an oversight not to mention the anniversary, Mr. Trump didn’t have to go out of his way to label the Liberal Prime Minister a new friend. While on the surface they’ve gotten along during Mr. Trump’s first few months, “friends” hasn’t been a term usually applied.

The shout-out came in the midst of a blizzard of havoc-wreaking Trumpian dispatches, taking on the media in particular. Sunday, he took his wrath a step further, posting a cartoon video of himself punching a CNN person’s head in, leading many to further wonder about this President’s stability.

Mr. Trump is terribly unpopular in Canada to begin with. Episodes like this can only make his standing worse.

But at the diplomacy level, the Trump friendship tweet helps. His words send a signal to those working in Washington on Canada files that the boss likes the Canadian leader. They will bear that in mind. Better than the White House message that is out there on other leaders such as Germany’s Angela Merkel, for whom the President has no use.

Secondly, while Canadians are ill-disposed toward this President, the betting is that most realize that on the personal level, it’s better to get along with a powder keg than not. The cliché about agreeing to disagree works better than hurling projectiles.

Word is that Mr. Trump is feeling more positively inclined toward the neighbour than he was a while back when he let fly on issues such as trade in softwood lumber, dairy products and NAFTA. Those issues, as well as his signalling the U.S. intention to leave the Paris climate accord, brought on a bilateral chill.

But while there’s been no positive movement on said issues, Mr. Trump has become less antagonistic. He’s got the message that, having provoked differences with so many allies, Canada is one he should try to remain on good terms with.

Gordon Giffin, U.S. ambassador to Canada during the Clinton administration, said much credit goes to Ottawa for its smart dealing with the Trump administration to date. The Canadian side has been able to get its point across without needlessly alienating the administration that has beliefs so different than the Obama one, he said. An important element, he added, has been work done by provinces in tandem with state governments.

The optics of Mr. Trump’s tweet also reinforce the image or Mr. Trudeau as a star player on the international stage. He has received media coverage far more favourable here in Washington than at home where his problems are mounting. The American press can only wonder how, while being saluted internationally for his progressive pitch, the Prime Minister can win the friendship – for now, at least – with a president whose creed runs countercurrent.

