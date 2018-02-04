Vancouver whisky raids a cautionary tale for pop-up marijuana dealers

Adrienne Tanner is a former senior editor of the Vancouver Sun and Province.

Somewhere in warehouses where Vancouver contraband goes to die are the raw ingredients for quite the party.

In late January, liquor inspectors raided three British Columbia bars and one private members' club for selling whisky bought illegally from private liquor stores. Hundreds of bottles of fine, single-cask whisky were confiscated because of archaic liquor laws that Attorney-General David Eby now says he intends to fix.

That was followed days later by a police crackdown on the open-air pot sellers who have for months merrily peddled their illegal wares on Robson Street in the city centre.

Police made arrests and confiscated more than nine pounds of dried marijuana and 23 pounds of edible products including gummies, baked goods and oils. The market, which sellers claim is a protest to defend affordable medicinal marijuana, was doing a brisk business because prices were lower there than at the dozens of illegal storefront shops also operating with impunity around the city.

That the raid on the legitimate whisky bars happened while the illicit pot market was operating unimpeded was not lost on Vancouverites who took to Twitter to point out the absurdity: No one could get away with hawking hooch from a backyard still on a downtown street.

Prosecuting pop-up dealers is problematic in part because they have so few assets but also because of the legal grey zone in which marijuana now sits. If fines and warnings fail, the recourse is criminal charges, which invariably lead to cries of persecution.

Vancouverites have little public appetite for saddling pot enthusiasts with criminal records for a drug that will soon be legal. That was part of the city's logic when it opted to license storefront cannabis shops where every gram of the merchandise is illegal.

But when legitimate shopkeepers and food truck operators near the pot market rightfully started to grumble about the impact on their business, and the licensing fees they are forced to pay, police conducted two back-to-back raids. A CTV investigation that caught some dealers offering to sell to minors probably also hastened the response.

In any event, the raids have met with some success: On Wednesday, the Robson Street plaza was clear.

The market needed to go. It lent a vaguely sleazy air to a public space intended as a family-friendly gathering spot. And some of the dealers were moving large quantities of product, police said after the raids.

It may be easier to halt fly-by-night marijuana sellers once it is legalized, because with regulation come clear rules.

The whisky raids are a good example. It is illegal for bars or private stores to buy liquor from anywhere but the government's Liquor Distribution Branch.

A few bar owners are known to slip into private stores to augment their selection with spirits unavailable to them through the LDB. Private liquor stores pay slightly lower taxes on spirits than bars, but the motivation is access to better stock, not tax evasion.

It was an open secret and liquor inspectors tended to ignore the transgressions. Still, a rule is a rule and when a complaint came in, almost certainly from a competitor, the inspectors were legally bound to act. And so it will go for marijuana when the time comes.

As for public sympathy for the subversive, counter-culture ethos of the dealers, get ready for that to vaporize as well.

Remember the cycling activists who snarled downtown traffic with monthly Critical Mass rides less than 10 years ago? They and their moral outrage vanished when the city invested in bike lanes. No one would put up with such a protest now.

If it hasn't already, tolerance for black-market pot sellers will wane once their product is firmly under government control and cannabis is readily available for medicinal and recreational users across the country.

It is a stretch to believe the "protest" market is really about affordability for medical marijuana users. Dealers will sell to anyone with cash to buy. This seems more about commerce and the fear of losing market share.

And when legalization comes, the pop-up dealers may find just as the whisky bars did, their biggest enemies are corporatized competitors who buy licences and play by the rules.