Vancouver’s NPA won’t win support by opposing cycling infrastructure

Adrienne Tanner is a former senior editor at the Vancouver Sun and Province.

Vancouver city council's recent decision to cede a southbound lane of the Cambie Bridge to bicycles was so bang on, it's a wonder it gave rise to any debate.

And yet, despite a staff report which based its case on safety concerns over the current shared bike-pedestrian path on the bridge's east side, all three Non-Partisan Association (NPA) councillors voted against the pilot project.

Story continues below advertisement

NPA Councillor George Affleck insists his party does not oppose cycling infrastructure in principle. But it has spent the last decade hammering Vision Vancouver on bike lanes at every opportunity, and seems committed to continuing to use bikes as a wedge issue as the fall election approaches.

During the Cambie Bridge lane debate, the NPA appeared to be casting about for a legitimate basis on which to oppose the project.

First, the councillors decried it as too expensive ($600,000), and then they proposed studying the feasibility of a standalone bike bridge, a vastly costlier option. They even questioned safety concerns raised in the staff report.

If safety really is a concern, says Mr. Affleck, "give me a can of paint and I'll paint a line down the middle." He believes Vision constantly plays the danger card to justify building bike lanes for their supporters.

Mr. Affleck did catch Vision councillors out on their use of statistics. The staff report states minor injuries resulting from collisions on the shared path rose from one in years 2012-2013 and 2014-2015 to six in 2016-2017. Those numbers, supplied by Vancouver General Hospital, are so small they "could be a blip," admits Paul Storer, the city's transportation and design manager.

But the numbers include someone who broke a collarbone and another who broke a leg – not major from an emergency standpoint, but undoubtedly traumatic for the victims. The statistics also don't capture trips to family doctors, unreported bumps and bruises, and screaming matches that arise from near misses.

And no one who cycles the bridge regularly, particularly at rush hour, would be surprised to learn bike traffic on the shared path has nearly doubled since 2010.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The path isn't wide enough to be divided by a line to accommodate pedestrian traffic on one side and two-way cycling on the other. And given that vehicle traffic on the bridge has dropped since 2010 and removing one lane will mean at most a 10-second delay for motorists, the project makes sense.

It seems that almost everyone in the world except the NPA accepts that separated bike lanes are safer – and cities are rushing to build them. Manhattan is spending millions on more protected bike lanes (they already have 725 kilometres), and Portland has made them the default design for all new construction. Other Canadian cities, such as Calgary and Edmonton, are adding separated lanes. And Montreal's new mayor has plans to more than double the number of protected lanes in her city.

Mr. Affleck says the NPA's transportation policy will be fine-tuned before the next election and will likely emphasize transit and pedestrian traffic.

"It is unlikely bike lanes will be as much of a priority as they have been [under Vision]."

That could be a big mistake. Cycling has become so popular, even some of the harshest critics have become bike lane supporters.

Charles Gauthier, president of the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association (DVBIA), was one of the most vocal opponents of separated lanes on Dunsmuir and Hornby streets. No more. "We've come around as an organization, I'd be the first to admit that," he says.

Story continues below advertisement

Most DVBIA members are satisfied with design concessions they won to ease access to businesses. Today, the lanes are well used and, while some of the businesses along Hornby closed, others including a bike shop, replaced them, Mr. Gauthier says.

Mr. Gauthier, who drives to work, believes the separated lanes have made cycling safer and driving less stressful. "And there are more and more people who feel that way."

The NPA may initially have won traction by opposing separated bike lanes, but the very infrastructure the association railed against has inspired many more Vancouver voters to start riding.

Any party that bucks the worldwide cycling trend risks branding itself as a band of troglodytes. It's a bit like railing against the internet: not a smart move for a party that needs to grow its base and freshen its image.