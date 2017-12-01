What Joe Biden has to offer

Joe Biden had just finished a speech in Toronto this week, when it was suggested to him that this would be the perfect place for him to announce his intention to run for U.S. president.

It was a funny line by the moderator of a softball Q&A, Amanda Lang, and not just because the former vice-president was in Canada. Of all the venues Mr. Biden is hitting as he works the speaking circuit, a conference for salespeople in the bowels of the local convention centre had to be among the less glamorous.

But Mr. Biden is not one to mail it in. You could hear him talk during his 36-minute address about what he learned spearheading violence-against-women legislation as a senator, or being inspired by a Holocaust survivor to stand up against ethnic cleansing in the former Yugoslavia, and know this was not fresh material. You could recognize these stories as self-serving. But especially if you read the new book he is touring, you still couldn't help but think the unthinkable.

Maybe it wouldn't be crazy for this septuagenarian who should be yesterday's man to announce, in some more suitable venue, that he wants to be the one to take on Donald Trump.

Think too hard, and the preposterousness is tough to escape.

Democrats twice had the chance to make him their nominee, and both times found him easy to resist. He is notoriously gaffe-prone; has struggled to articulate a coherent policy agenda; self-mythologizes in a way that can be off-putting.

To many progressives, he has too often been on the wrong side of history. He played a leading role in tough-on-crime legislation that contributed to mass incarceration. He initially supported the Iraq war. Chairing the 1991 confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas, he was seen as insufficiently supportive of sexual-harassment complainant Anita Hill.

Add it up and, in a Democratic field likely to be filled with younger candidates – women and people of colour – his would-be candidacy can seem a bad case of white-male entitlement.

But there is at least one thing Mr. Biden may have to offer that, while other Democrats could yet bring it to the table in 2020, seems sorely lacking from his country in 2017: empathy.

There is a warmth, an urgency, an unusual combination of sadness and optimism and romanticism to the way he talks about the struggles of others – from the New York woman who endured a horrific assault because she rejected the advances of her landlord and helped force Americans to confront violence against women, to his friend John McCain who helped forge relations with the country that tortured him, to an eroding middle class he insists is underestimated.

An element of shtick helps him get through those stories for the umpteenth time, Bidenisms such as "goddam" and "sure as hell" and "No, I'm serious" when he draws a laugh. But there are some things that can't be faked.

He reacts angrily to suggestions he has exploited politically his personal tragedy: the loss of his first wife and daughter in a car accident just after he was elected a senator in 1972 and the death of his eldest son Beau in 2015. Yet he has undeniably been shaped as a public figure by knowing what it feels like to be hurt in ways most of us prefer not to imagine.

The title of his book, Promise Me, Dad – an unusually taut and moving text for a politician, describing the period in which he performed his duties as VP and considered a 2016 presidential bid amid the private anguish of slowly losing "my beautiful boy" – refers to Beau Biden demanding to know that his father would be all right if cancer claimed his son. While his public comments suggest he's not completely sure he is okay, he seems confident in his ability to help others similarly suffering.

He can credibly claim, as he does in the book when recalling grieving alongside the families of two slain New York police officers, that his presence tends to bring "some solace to people who have suffered sudden and unexpected loss," because his own story precedes him.

And when he calls for fellow Americans to pick themselves up off the mat, get beyond the pessimism and anger of recent years, renew their faith in American exceptionalism rather than retreat into themselves, he does so with the authority of someone who has experience finding light in the darkest places.

He seems determined to believe that even people whom others in his party consider irredeemable, the Trump voters lashing out at the changing world around them, have that light in them somewhere.

That may not be realistic, as a worldview or a political message, and it may not be enough to outweigh good reasons for Democrats to put their faith in someone else.

But you look at what Americans are going through right now – their mass shootings, their racial and class-based conflict, their economic upheaval, their fear of the unknown and each other – and you can't quite discount a would-be candidate who can so credibly claim to feel their pain.