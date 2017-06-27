Shawn Ahmed is a queer, Bangladeshi-Canadian Muslim activist who has been honoured by both the World Economic Forum and the Webby Awards

Who owns the Pride movement? According to Black Lives Matter Toronto and Rodney Diverlus, co-founder of the movement, it belongs to queer and trans people of colour. You know what? They’re kind of right.

Last Sunday, Mr. Diverlus and BLMTO made a surprise and unexpected appearance at Toronto’s Pride Parade. Given how loudly the crowd around me cheered, it was a welcome one. The manner of BLMTO’s return to Pride also reflects the learned wisdom of an organization that’s tired of having its message derailed. Space and attention wasn’t taken away from other marginalized groups by halting the parade with demands and, no, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wasn’t called a “white supremacist terrorist” again.

Tactics like that put many, including queer people of colour such as myself, at odds with a group whose message we should all agree with: that black lives matter, and we can all do more to make that message clear. It’s a message that belongs in Pride. “Pride is actually ours,” Mr. Diverlus told the press after BLMTO’s march. “Queer and trans people of colour actually started this.” He’s right.

Pride began with the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City. Often overlooked is the important role that queer and trans people of colour played in this moment, and the LGBTQ community only has itself to blame for the oversight. Roland Emmerich, a gay man and director of the recent film Stonewall, was entrusted with telling the story of the riot and the birth of the Pride movement. In an interview with The Guardian he said, “Stonewall was a white event, let’s be honest.” Honestly? It wasn’t.

However, in reclaiming the history of the birth of Pride, we should not forget what happened next. Pride may have started with a riot, but it did not remain a riot. What began on the steps of Stonewall has since taken us to the steps of the Supreme Court. As such, our heroes include not just Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera (of the Stonewall riot), but also James Obergefell (of Obergefell v. Hodges), Elaine and Anne Vautour, Reverend Brent Hawkes, and Hedy Halpern (of Halpern v. Canada), and countless others. Heroes like these have taken us from marching on the street to fighting in the courtroom. The sacrifice these individuals made were not trivial. As someone who is proud to call Rev. Hawkes a friend, I’ve heard him personally recount the death threats he received and the bulletproof vest he had to wear for his role in helping bring marriage equality to Canada.

The battle is not over, especially in the United States where organizations like Lambda Legal continue to fight in the courtroom for many of the same transgender rights Canadians enjoy under the recently passed Bill C-16. Legislation like C-16, along with the Liberal government’s plan to introduce legislation to erase past same-sex convictions, shows how the Pride movement has reached the halls of power.

That is progress which must not be taken for granted. Our previous prime minister campaigned against marriage equality. The passing of C-16 was met with fierce resistance, with people like Professor Jordan Peterson testifying against it on Parliament Hill, and the current President of the United States doesn’t even acknowledge Pride.

Following in the footsteps of Pride, figures within the Black Lives Matter movement in America such as DeRay Mckesson, Samuel Sinyangwe, and Brittany Packnett have expanded their efforts to include concerted political lobbying through efforts such as Campaign Zero. Similarly in Canada, civil litigation undertaken by Sudanese man Mutaz Elmardy has created legal precedents and financial penalties for police that practise carding and racial profiling. BLMTO, however, has eschewed following these paths and instead seems content with focusing on headline-grabbing protests and press conferences. This is perhaps because, as seen in a recent Fusion interview with Black Lives Matter Canada co-founder Janaya Khan, they seek to abolish the police. It’s hard to work with the thing you’re trying to destroy.

A failure to acknowledge the history of Pride and the path our movement has taken towards justice does a disservice to us all. As Mr. Diverlus said, “Pride was, and still is, a riot.” He’s right, but it is also a celebration of the victories we’ve won, mindful of how much further we have to go. It is a journey that has us marching in the streets, fighting in the courtroom and lobbying in the legislature. As we do all this on top of the graves of the Indigenous whose land this once belonged to, we must be mindful of both the injustices we face as well as the injustices we have created. The liberation of one marginalized group should not come at the price of and immiseration of another.

Because Pride belongs to all of us. And all of us it must lift up.

Report Typo/Error