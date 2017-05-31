On what would have been the 100th birthday of John F. Kennedy, I dropped in on the bar called Martin’s Tavern, which Kennedy used to frequent in Georgetown, D.C. One of the managers, Christy Gardner, pointed proudly to a booth by the window. “That’s where he proposed to Jackie.” Then to a small corner slot: “He’d come in here Sunday mornings after church, sit there by himself and read the papers.”

At that remark, someone in this embarrassed country, taking an obvious swipe at you-know-who, piped up, “Good to hear he read.”

By way of contrast with U.S. President Donald Trump, much has been written this week about JFK’s finer qualities; his erudition, his idealism, his elevating of politics to a noble pursuit. A new book entitled The Road to Camelot shows he was no dilettante. It charts the taxing load of learning and preparatory work he undertook on that road.

The best and the brightest often didn’t do justice to those lofty terms. Many of the Kennedy men later proceeded to bring on the Vietnam War. That required a good deal of ignorance and the war’s impact, still felt today, was to shatter the country.

No one wanted to talk about that during an unveiling of a Kennedy photograph at the restaurant. The talk instead was of finding a Trump slayer, someone best able to bring down the ugly American and take politics upstream, as Kennedy did.

Amid the chatter, two names stood out. One was the Republican Senator Ben Sasse, a Nebraskan who has some Camelot charisma and who refutes the notion that an intellectual conservative is a contradiction. Another name, as we might well guess, is a Kennedy: Congressman Joseph Kennedy III, grandson of Bobby. Of the many in the clan who have followed John, Bob and Ted, none have quite measured up. There are hopes for this one.

Of the two, the 45 year-old Mr. Sasse has more seasoning, a shining pedigree: Harvard, Oxford, Yale, a university president (Midland University in Nebraska) at the age of 37 and author of a new book called The Vanishing American Adult, which has fresh thinking and is making waves.

Mr. Sasse is not lacking in guts and grit. As a fellow Republican, he started pillorying Mr. Trump from the outset and has never let up. “He thinks he’s running for king,” he said of him. He called him a “megalomaniac strongman” who played race-baiting games and sided with dictators. They are views that are finding some validation.

His book, which unlike Kennedy’s Profiles in Courage, was written by himself is about the lax influences now shaping the American character, how its people have become more focused on consumption rather than production, how vitality is sapped from youth nurtured on entitlement and spending their lives with faces glued to little screens.

Joe Kennedy is a classic Kennedy liberal; Stanford, Harvard law, Peace Corps volunteer in the Dominican Republic, assistant district attorney, tribune for the disadvantaged.

At 36, he may be too young to be thinking of a presidential run in 2020. But it’s possible the legendary name could do for the Democrats what the revival of the Trudeau brand did for Canadian Liberals.

Mr. Kennedy struck a chord recently in a debate over the Trump version of Obamacare which, some estimates show, would leave 23 million more Americans uninsured. In response to a statement from House Speaker Paul Ryan suggesting the bill was “an act of mercy,” Mr. Kennedy pounced. He said Mr. Ryan must have read different versions of Scripture.

“The one I read … reminds us that we are judged not by how we treat the powerful, but by how we care for the least among us. There is no mercy in a system that makes health care a luxury. There is no mercy in a country that turns its back on those most in need of protection … There is no mercy in a cold shoulder to the mentally ill.

“This is not an ‘act of mercy.’ It is an act of malice.”

