With a pay-as-you-drive tax, Vancouver may get blindsided

There's very little to hate about New York other than the traffic. It's always been the worst part about travelling to one of the greatest cities in the world.

It's been a problem talked about for decades, but the political cost of doing anything about the traffic has always been deemed too high among politicians whose first priority is getting re-elected. Now, however, there appears someone willing to stick his neck out to finally do something about it: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. If he gets his way, New York will be the first city in the United States to institute a pay-to-drive plan.

The congestion surcharge would apply to those traversing the city's most heavily utilized routes. Avoiding the tax will mean taking a more out-of-the-way route to wherever you're going. In some cases, it may be impossible to avoid the charge depending on a person's final destination. In theory, the extra costs will compel many drivers to use routes that aren't as well travelled (but will take more time) or, better still, abandon their cars in favour of mass transit.

Story continues below advertisement

Of course, this idea isn't new. It's been introduced in other jurisdictions around the world, with much success. But in North America, it's a concept that's been slow to catch on, despite the brutal gridlock you see in places such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver.

Like New York, pay-as-you-drive is a concept that has been much discussed in these cities and others, but mostly in an academic way. In theory, everyone thinks it's a wonderful idea. It's just that when politicians imagine having to campaign on such a policy, enthusiasm inevitably wanes.

But British Columbia may also be getting close to giving it a try. A commission on mobility pricing struck by Metro Vancouver's transit authority and regional mayors recently released an interim report on the subject. It focused on two options: charging people when they pass certain points (including bridges and tunnels) that are routinely jammed at particular times of the day or, alternatively, charging people variable fees for every kilometre they drive on identified stretches of roadway at certain hours.

According to the report, no city has attempted charging different amounts based on the distance travelled, time of day and location, mostly because the technology necessary to monitor driving activity on that scale hasn't been available. Now it's on the horizon.

All this is positive. But Metro Vancouver has some unique hurdles to overcome.

One is general fairness. On the face of it, you are going to penalize commuters, who come from communities to the east and south of downtown Vancouver. Sure, people living in the city will travel on some of the roads that will effectively be tolled, but not nearly to the same extent. The upshot is that you are going to have certain people in the region paying far more to get around in it than others. And don't forget, the money being raised through these congestion taxes is going to be used to pay for transit infrastructure, such as a new subway in the city of Vancouver.

But here's the bigger issue: Transit isn't a realistic option for many people living in Metropolitan Vancouver. The rapid-transit system that the region has is fine as far as it goes, but is grossly insufficient for an area whose population is expanding rapidly. So now you're going to penalize people who don't have a realistic alternative to the car unless they want to take four bus transfers and double their commute time to four hours daily from two?

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

One of the worst bottlenecks in the entire province is in the southern suburb of Delta, where an aging four-lane tunnel handles a ridiculous volume of traffic that routinely produces some of the worst gridlock in the country. There is no rapid transit to the area, as there is to other suburbs. The outgoing B.C. government had planned to replace the tunnel with a 10-lane bridge. The NDP has put that project on hold and may scrap the plan altogether. Regardless, it will be years before the horrendous bottleneck will be resolved.

It seems completely unfair to penalize commuters from that area for the short-sighted incompetence of politicians and others.

One interesting element of Governor Cuomo's plan is this: It will not introduce the mobility pricing or ask commuters to consider abandoning their cars until there are major improvements made to the efficiency and reliability of mass transit.

It's something that politicians in B.C. and elsewhere need to consider before facing a revolt over a congestion-pricing policy that is ill-conceived and grossly unfair.