With Franken’s resignation, Democrats seek moral high ground

Democrat Al Franken took one for the team today – and tried to lay low the other team.

If you think I'm bad, how about the predator in the White House, the Democratic senator from Minnesota so much as said in resigning from the Senate.

"There is some irony," Mr. Franken said, "in the fact that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office."

Though he faced allegations from as many as eight women of groping or forcibly kissing, Mr. Franken wasn't going quietly. He didn't want to leave but his party gave him no choice. A majority of Democratic senators, motivated by political imperatives as much as moral ones, demanded his departure.

In American politics, a branding war is on. Democrats want to get on the right side of the sexual harassment issue that has quickly catapulted to the top of the cultural and political agenda. There was no moral high ground to be had in defending Mr. Franken who only recently they talked about as a possible candidate for the presidency in 2020. He would now be a drag on the party. So would their longest-standing House member, John Conyers, who was ushered out the door on sex allegations just days earlier.

In his speech on the Senate floor, Mr. Franken made light of his own culpability, saying some people got "the false impression that I was admitting to doing things that, in fact, I haven't done. Some of the allegations against me are simply not true, others I remember very differently."

In addition to Mr. Trump, he also zeroed in Roy Moore, candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, whom he called "a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls" but is running for the Senate "with the full support of his party."

The Alabama vote takes place next Tuesday. With the Republican Senate majority so slim, the party can ill afford to lose the seat. But in supporting him, as Mr. Trump and the Republican National Committee are doing, they are tacitly admitting that they support a man accused of molesting teenagers. The latest soundings from Alabama suggest Mr. Moore could well win. But given the cloud over him, it could well be a pyrrhic victory.

Republicans see crass cynicism in what the Democrats are up to. "What you saw today was a lynch mob," Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich said Wednesday of the Democrats' push to get Mr. Franken out. "Let's just lynch him because when we are done, we will be so pure."

Conservative commentator Laura Ingraham said the Democrats' manoeuvring "sets the precedent" for the party "to try to drive Roy Moore from office, should he win the Alabama Senate race. And two, this is the next step in the quest to impeach President Trump."

Remarkably President Trump, accused of groping several women in addition to his admission of sexual aggression on the Access Hollywood tape, has been moving along as if he had nothing to worry about. Not a hint of shame. The media haven't been focusing on his sexual misconduct, a theme picked up on by prominent Democrat Bernie Sanders. In a tweet today, he said that given the President's past, "I would hope that he pays attention to what's going on and thinks about resigning."

"Strange principle is emerging," Democratic strategist David Axelrod tweeted. "If you admit misconduct, you resign. But if you deny it, however compelling or voluminous the testimony against you, you continue in office – or on to office – with impunity?"

On the moral high ground issue, the Democrats are hardly worry free. They have to run for cover not only over current misdeeds but whenever the name of Bill Clinton arises or for that matter, John F. Kennedy, who was an incorrigible skirt-chaser.

But given the situation with the Moore candidacy and their sitting President, the Republicans find themselves more vulnerable. Happily for them politically (though sadly morally), their followers, opinion polls suggest, do not view sexual harassment with the same degree of seriousness as do the Democrats. Democrats are more likely than Republicans to believe accusers, a Time Magazine poll suggested. And while 77 per cent of Democrats say the #MeToo movement will lead to meaningful change, 55 per cent of Republicans say the movement is a distraction.

You might think the seriousness of sexual harassment would be one issue the parties would be able to agree on. Not so.