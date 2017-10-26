Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Toronto Police badge. Police have closed a major street in downtown Toronto following unconfirmed reports of a person with a gun. (Mark Blinch For The Globe and Mail)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Police say a report of a person with a gun that led to a closure of a major Toronto street has tuned out to be a false alarm.

The closure of King Street West (from Blue Jays Way to Spadina Avenue) backed up traffic in both directions through much of Thursday afternoon.

The Emergency Task Force and other officers converged on a building in response to the report.

But police say a thorough search of the building found no one inside.

Officers began opening the street to traffic shortly after 4 p.m.

The Toronto Transit Commission said the investigation affected several streetcar routes.

