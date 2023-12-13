For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Stress Test on your favourite podcast app or platform, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeartRadio.

If your usual resolutions are “go to the gym” or “eat healthy,” don’t forget that a mindful approach to money is also a ticket to improved wellness. We asked listeners in their 20s and 30s some basic personal finance “hygiene” questions when it comes to credit scores, tracking expenses, writing wills, spending on food, and first-time home buyers accounts.