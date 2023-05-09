For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Better For It on your favourite podcast app or platform, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeartRadio.

Bruce Linton was the founder and co-CEO of Canopy Growth, the first publicly traded cannabis company in North America. When weed first became legal in Canada, Bruce was riding the high. Under his leadership, Canopy grew into a company valued at around $18-billion. Bruce, in many ways, became the face of the cannabis boom. But things ended badly between Bruce and the company he created. Cannabis sales failed to meet the hype and in 2019, he was fired by the board. So what led to one of the most public business failures in recent memory? Bruce talks about how he got fired, why the cannabis sector hasn’t delivered on its colossal promise and what’s next for him.