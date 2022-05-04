For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Stress Test on your favourite podcast app or platform, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeartRadio.

If you’re a Canadian driver, soaring gas prices are causing you to dig deeper at the pump these days. But is there any way to lower your vehicle costs? Today, we’re talking about the cost of car ownership and whether electric vehicles have made the move from being a luxury purchase to an affordable one. Rob speaks to Robert Karwel, an automotive industry expert at J.D. Power, for a closer look at what’s changed in the Canadian vehicle market and the potential for going electric. Plus, we hear from Dominic, a 24-year-old from Gatineau, Quebec who bought an electric vehicle to save money. Yes, you read that right!