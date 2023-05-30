For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Better For It on your favourite podcast app or platform, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeartRadio.

Emily O’Brien is the founder of Comeback Snacks, a gourmet popcorn company designed to give former convicts a second chance. After a series of bad judgment calls that landed Emily in jail, she learned firsthand about the challenges she and her fellow inmates would face in gaining employment once they were released. In this episode, Emily talks about the riveting origin story of her business, and the uphill battles she faced trying to scale it — fresh out of prison.