How far would you commute to save money?

Commuting is back above pre-pandemic levels thanks to immigration and a reduction in remote work. In this episode, Rob talks to a 28-year-old lawyer who’s saving a pile of cash by living with her parents. Roma chats with a 34-year-old marketing professor who flies from Edmonton to Vancouver for work. We’re also joined by Clare Kumar, a Toronto-based productivity coach.