Joanna Griffiths is the founder of Knix, the popular underwear and apparel brand, which she started in 2013. The company made a name for itself by focusing on leakproof underwear and talking openly about the reality of women’s bodies — a very different approach from industry titans like Victoria’s Secret. Knix is a booming business with profits of more than $130-million. But like most good ideas, the road to success hasn’t always been straightforward. In this episode, Joanna shares how a key moment of rejection from a previous employer forever changed her career trajectory, how she fought for people to see the value of her vision, and when she last had what she calls “failure champagne”.