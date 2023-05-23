Skip to main content
podcast

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Better For It on your favourite podcast app or platform, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeartRadio.

Joanna Griffiths is the founder of Knix, the popular underwear and apparel brand, which she started in 2013. The company made a name for itself by focusing on leakproof underwear and talking openly about the reality of women’s bodies — a very different approach from industry titans like Victoria’s Secret. Knix is a booming business with profits of more than $130-million. But like most good ideas, the road to success hasn’t always been straightforward. In this episode, Joanna shares how a key moment of rejection from a previous employer forever changed her career trajectory, how she fought for people to see the value of her vision, and when she last had what she calls “failure champagne”.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct