For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Stress Test on your favourite podcast app or platform, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeartRadio.

Rents are soaring across the country, especially in Canada’s biggest cities. To secure a place to live, some Canadians are competing in bidding wars or spending over 50 per cent of their monthly income on rent. Others are settling for short-term leases and long commutes. In this episode, we hear from three renters about what they went through to try and find a place to live and what it cost them. Plus, Rob talks to Shaun Hildebrand, the president of Urbanation, which researches condo, rental and development markets in the Greater Toronto Area where rents are “supercharged”. Shaun shares what’s driving rents so high and how the real estate market affects rentals. Plus, he gives tips for those looking for an affordable place to live.