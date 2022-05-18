For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Stress Test on your favourite podcast app or platform, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeartRadio.

Being concerned about the planet and your finances can go hand in hand. Today, we’re talking about the rise in what’s called ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing and how people can balance their values with their financial goals. We hear from a 30-year-old in Ottawa who’s getting started in ESG investing because she cares about the environment – and she wants to make money. Plus, Rob speaks to The Globe’s business reporter Jeff Jones to learn more about how ESG funds are performing and how to keep an eye out for greenwashing.