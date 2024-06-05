Meet the young people leaving Canada for an affordable life

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Stress Test on your favourite podcast app or platform, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeartRadio.

It’s getting harder and harder to build a good life in Canada. Everything is just so expensive. Most of us feel it — especially those of us just starting out. If you can work remotely, have you ever considered packing up and trying to get ahead near the beach? In this episode, we hear from two 30-year-olds; one who’s about to move to Spain and the other who’s been living in Playa del Carmen, with no plans to return any time soon.