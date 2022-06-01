For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Stress Test on your favourite podcast app or platform, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeartRadio.

If you’re a homeowner or want to be one, you probably have questions about mortgages. Like where to get a good deal, what factors to pay attention to and how to choose between fixed and variable rates. This week, we’ve got answers. Consider this episode your Mortgage 101 course. Mortgage planner and Globe and Mail columnist Robert McLister joins Rob and Roma to discuss mortgage basics and the changing interest rate environment. Plus, we hear from Angela Calla, a mortgage broker based in Port Coquitlam, B.C.