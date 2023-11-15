For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Stress Test on your favourite podcast app or platform, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeartRadio.

The urge to splurge is universal. After the bleakness of the pandemic, people are spending more on the big and little things that bring them joy. But there are healthy ways to manage splurge-spending that don’t leave you buried in debt. In this episode, we hear from a Swiftie with a “Taylor Swift” concert obsession. And Roma speaks with Shannon Lee Simmons, a certified financial planner and founder of the New School of Finance.