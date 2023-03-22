For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Stress Test on your favourite podcast app or platform, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeartRadio.

In 2022, the number of people moving to Alberta hit its highest level in almost a decade. At the same time, a record number of people left Toronto for other provinces. And it all comes down to affordability. In this episode, we’ll delve into the factors contributing to the rise in interprovincial migration and hear from Canadians who made the move - and how it’s worked out for them.