When’s the last time you experienced failure? Some moments in your life won’t seem like a failure to anyone but you — a feeling Sylvia Ng, CEO of e-commerce startup ReturnBear, knows all too well. In this episode, she shares her serendipitous journey into the tech industry, and what she learned at Google, Shopify and eBay. Sylvia gets candid about why she views her experience with breast cancer as a moment of failure, her struggles with the pre-set expectations trying to climb the corporate ladder as an Asian woman, and how we can champion different leadership styles as more marginalized women embrace entrepreneurship.