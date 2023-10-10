For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to In Her Defence on your favourite podcast app or platform: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Pocket Casts.
Wes Naslund gets a phone call from his brothers at the farm. Friends and family describe the domestic abuse they suspect was going on in the Naslund house. A fight at the bar leaves Miles seriously injured, and things at the farm reach a breaking point.
Learn more about this podcast and domestic violence in Canada, or sign up for our newsletter at tgam.ca/inherdefence
E-mail the reporter, Jana Pruden, at jpruden@globeandmail.com
If you’re experiencing domestic violence and want to talk to someone, you can find resources and your nearest shelter at sheltersafe.ca
New subscribers to The Globe and Mail get a deal at globeandmail.com/podcastdeal.
Our theme song is The Fighter, by Jenn Grant.