Illustration by Katherine Lam

Wes Naslund gets a phone call from his brothers at the farm. Friends and family describe the domestic abuse they suspect was going on in the Naslund house. A fight at the bar leaves Miles seriously injured, and things at the farm reach a breaking point.

Learn more about this podcast and domestic violence in Canada, or sign up for our newsletter at tgam.ca/inherdefence

E-mail the reporter, Jana Pruden, at jpruden@globeandmail.com

If you’re experiencing domestic violence and want to talk to someone, you can find resources and your nearest shelter at sheltersafe.ca

New subscribers to The Globe and Mail get a deal at globeandmail.com/podcastdeal.

Our theme song is The Fighter, by Jenn Grant.