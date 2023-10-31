Illustration by Katherine Lam

The 1987 case of Angelique Lavallee provides a roadmap for the “battered woman defence.” Canada’s first female Supreme Court justice, Bertha Wilson, attempts to expose systemic sexism in the justice system. Helen is charged with first-degree murder, and has to decide whether to accept a plea deal or go to trial.

Elizabeth Sheehy’s book is Defending Battered Women on Trial: Lessons from the Transcripts.

Theme song, “The Fighter,” by Jenn Grant.

Learn more about this podcast and domestic violence in Canada, or sign up for our newsletter at tgam.ca/inherdefence

E-mail the reporter at jpruden@globeandmail.com

If you’re experiencing intimate partner violence and want to talk to someone, you can find resources and your nearest shelter at sheltersafe.ca

New subscribers to The Globe and Mail get a deal at globeandmail.com/podcastdeal