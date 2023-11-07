Illustration by Katherine Lam

Helen is sent to prison for the death of her husband. Around the country, people object to her sentence and the way she’s treated in court. In the isolation of prison, Helen wonders whether she’s done something wrong by accepting the deal, and has to consider what to do next.

If you're experiencing intimate partner violence and want to talk to someone, you can find resources and your nearest shelter at sheltersafe.ca

