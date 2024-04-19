Breaking up with dating apps

Dating apps got costly, creepy and exhausting. Users are fleeing and the industry is anxious. But how did dating apps change us? And if you haven’t given up on connection, what comes next?

Our guest is Marina Adshade, an economist who looks at how the market affects our love lives. She’s the author of Dollars and Sex: How Economics Influences Sex and Love and teaches at the University of British Columbia’s Vancouver School of Economics.

Also, Vass and Katrina talk about the war room tactics Vass used to find her husband.

