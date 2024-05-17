High salary, high expectations, hightail it out of there

Pop culture loves to fetishize the world of high finance but are the perks and the profile really worth the pain? Our guest Carrie Sun, author of the new memoir Private Equity, describes her disillusioning journey working at a billion-dollar Wall Street hedge fund.

Also, Vass and Katrina talk about what happens when your job doesn’t love you back.

This is Lately. Every week, we take a deep dive into the big, defining trends in business and tech that are reshaping our every day.

