How we became digital serfs

Who profits from our online lives? How is all our clicking and scrolling giving tech companies such unprecedented power and wealth? This isn’t capitalism, argues Yanis Varoufakis. It’s technofeudalism.

Maverick economist Varoufakis argues that we’re all serfs now, paying rents to the big tech “cloudalists” (or cloud capitalists). He talks about why we don’t actually own the music and movies we buy online, what Don Draper knew about behaviour modification, and how a Star Trek future could save us, and democracy.

Yanis Varoufakis is the former finance Minister of Greece whose latest book is called Technofeudalism: What Killed Capitalism.

Also, Vass and Katrina talk about whether Civil War is worth a trek to the multiplex.

